Dead Island 2 leak gives first look at the map

Dead Island 2 is a little more than two weeks away from its release on April 21, and the first leaks have begun to surface.

The first look at the game’s map was shared on Dead Island’s subreddit on April 5. It shows what seems like the northernmost areas of the map, with Bel Air Estate, Santa Monica Pier, Ocean Avenue, Beverly Hills, and a few more that are located in real-life Los Angeles.

Image via u/Sk1leR on Reddit

The newest Dambuster Studios production was expected to take place in Los Angeles after numerous trailers showed some of the city’s most renowned areas, like Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach.

It currently remains unknown how big the map exactly is, and we’ll probably have to wait for its release on April 21 to know for certain. Still, with Dead Island 2 being an open-world game with a bunch of side activities and challenges, chances are that it should be quite substantial.

Dead Island 2 will allow the players to choose from six different characters, each with different backgrounds and skills. No matter which character the player picks, however, they will be bitten at the beginning of the story, yet prove to be immune, just like in 2011’s original game.

The newest Dambuster Studios title, like many zombie apocalypse games, will focus on slaying as many zombies as possible in whatever way you choose. With countless various melee and ranged weapons, and a new feature of skill cards, which allows you to upgrade your abilities and learn new powers, there’s certain to be no lack of options.

Dead Island 2 is set for a global April 21 release on Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S and One.