Dead by Daylight roadmap: All upcoming Killers, Survivors, maps and more

In 2024, patch roadmaps are mandatory for any gaming studio that wants to stay in touch with its community and be open about its plans with the game. Dead by Daylight fans want to know what the developers, Behaviour Interactive and 505 Games, have lined up for them this year.

The Dead by Daylight roadmap focuses on outlining the release schedule of the most prominent features this year, such as new survives, killers, and events. Besides that, the devs have shared the quality-of-life features they are working on. Dead by Daylight players can look forward to new content almost every month. Here’s the Dead by Daylight patch roadmap.

Dead by Daylight 2024 patch roadmap

Planned content for 2024. Image via Behaviour Interactive

In the 2024 patch roadmap, Behaviour Interactive and 505 Games shared their long-term plans for Dead by Daylight as a whole and monthly content updates. You can expect more updates in June 2024, when the game celebrates yet another birthday. Ongoing projects that the Dead by Daylight devs are working on include gameplay and quality-of-life improvements.

Gameplay improvements: Perk meta rework Map balancing Anit-face camping

Quality-of-life improvements: Loadout search bar Survivor disconnect bots Player cards Player report feedback



The devs share their plans for Dead by Daylight on the first day of every month, but a more detailed roadmap will likely follow in June 2024 when the game celebrates its eighth birthday. This roadmap will give you a rough outline of all planned content for the second half of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Keep your eyes peeled on the official Dead by Daylight X (formerly Twitter) page. This article will be updated when the devs reveal new patch details.

April 2024

April 1 to 3: My Little Oni Event

April 3: New PTB

April 3: Techwear Collection

April 9: Gothic Tales Collection

April 16: Days Gone By Collection

April 23: The Archives Tome 19: Splendor

April 23: Chrysalis Collection

April 23: Forgotten Myth Collection

