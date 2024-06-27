Image Credit: Bethesda
Lara Croft in the Dead by Daylight promo image.
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

When does Lara Croft release in Dead by Daylight?

Lara has survived a lot, will she survive the Killers?
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 09:30 am

The list of Survivors in Dead By Daylight is increasing again with the addition of Lara Croft to the roster.

Tomb Raider release date in DBD

Lara Croft drawing an arrow with her bow.
Not long to wait. Image via Square Enix

The Lara Croft collaboration with Dead by Daylight hits the live servers on July 16. It will be released with the 8.1.0 patch, accompanied by minor updates to other aspects of the game like Survivor and Killers, perks, the maps, and some bug fixes.

Lara Croft Survivor perks

Each time a new Survivor is added to Dead by Daylight, they get unique perks—and it’s no different with the legendary Lara Croft. She has three perks: Finesse, Hardened, and Specialist. Here’s what each of Lara Croft’s perks do in Dead by Daylight:

  • Finesse: This perk activates while you are healthy. Your fast vaults are 20 percent faster. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.
  • Hardened: This perks activates after you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem. Anytime you scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for three/four/five seconds instead.
  • Specialist: Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain one token, up to three/three/three. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. For each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by two/ three/ four.
