Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade 2024 event start and end dates

Dead by Daylight is once again celebrating its birthday with a Twisted Masquerade event. Having been announced way earlier, the third iteration of the event is upon us. But when does the Twisted Masquerade event start? When does it end? You’ll find the answers here.

DBD Twisted Masquerade event dates

Pillars can lead to fantastic event-themed abilities. Image Via Behavior Interactive.

The third run of the Twisted Masquerade event celebrating DBD‘s eighth anniversary will last from June 13 to July 4. For a month prior, players could participate in the Before the Masquerade event that warmed everyone up to the big one. This year’s variant lasts a tad longer than before and features an all-new and separate queue, so players who don’t want to participate won’t have to. All trials have been spiced up with Masquerade-themed stuff, including new voice lines from Jezabel, a reworked map, and a lot more.

What does Twisted Masquerade add to DBD?

Players can earn masks throughout the event. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Other than giving everything an event theme, including new looks for the Generators, Hooks, Lockers, and Maps, the Twisted Masquerade also introduces a ton of new gameplay mechanics. These are, however, reserved for the separate Twisted Masquerade queue, so players who wish to play the regular Trials will have the ability to do so.

The new gameplay mechanics are as follows:

Bag of Tryks mechanic: Whenever an “event” happens in the game (a completed generator, a first-time hook, etc.) players will gain tokens and perks that can be positive or negative. For example, players may gain 30 percent Haste for 60 seconds, or everyone on the map will be Hindered and Stunned (including the Killer).

mechanic: Whenever an “event” happens in the game (a completed generator, a first-time hook, etc.) players will gain tokens and perks that can be positive or negative. For example, players may gain 30 percent Haste for 60 seconds, or everyone on the map will be Hindered and Stunned (including the Killer). Twisted Skills: Players, both Survivors and Killers, accumulate Tokens to gain special abilities called Twisted Skills. For example, Survivors can block a window they’ve vaulted over mid-chase to prevent the Killer from crossing it. Killers, on the other hand, can get the ability to destroy pallets from a distance.

This year’s event is more of the same that we’ve seen in previous iterations with fun twists (pun intended) on the usual mechanics.

