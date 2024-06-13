How to get Masks in the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade 2024 event

The Twisted Masquerade returns to Dead by Daylight, giving players the chance for multiple rewards as they celebrate the game’s anniversary. The event’s main focus is the many masks players can earn for their characters by participating in games and completing specific objectives.

The Twisted Masquerade begins on June 13, celebrating the eighth anniversary of Dead by Daylight. Players will be treated with free rewards like cosmetics, blood points, Iridescent Shards, and a new event, Tome. For those eager to earn the many masks available for Survivors and Killers, there are specific things to work on during this event to earn these rewards quickly.

All available masks in Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade

There are 12 masks for Dead by Daylight players to earn throughout the event. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Similar to previous Twisted Masquerade events, there are 12 masks for players to grab during the event. Players earn these masks by playing a Dead by Daylight game and obtaining the Invitation Scroll they find when the Masquerade Pillar spawns during their game.

A player must have at least one token on the Invitation Scroll when the Exit Gates or the Hatch open, and then they can leave the game with a new mask. Players do not receive repeat masks, which means they can expect to get a different one each time they successfully obtain an Invitation Scroll. Vecna, unfortunately, did not make the cut.

With only 12 mask spots available, not all the characters were lucky enough to make the cut. Only the original members of the cast received event-exclusive masks, and they’re as follows.

Adam Francis

David Tapp

Kate Denson

Renato Lyra

Thalita Lyra

The Clown

The Doctor

The Hag

The Plague

The Skull Merchant

The Twins

Yun-Jin Lee

Daily login bonuses will be increased throughout the event, meaning players will be rewarded more for playing Dead by Daylight daily. With the daily login bonuses and the weekend Blood Hunt event going live alongside the Twisted Masquerade, players will find themselves in a world of rewards and have many chances to unlock their favorite cosmetics.

