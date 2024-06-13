Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
How to get all Twisted Masquerade Masks in Dead by Daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

How to get Masks in the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade 2024 event

Grab these masks while you have the chance.
Gökhan Çakır
  and 
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 09:57 am

The Twisted Masquerade returns to Dead by Daylight, giving players the chance for multiple rewards as they celebrate the game’s anniversary. The event’s main focus is the many masks players can earn for their characters by participating in games and completing specific objectives.

Recommended Videos

The Twisted Masquerade begins on June 13, celebrating the eighth anniversary of Dead by Daylight. Players will be treated with free rewards like cosmetics, blood points, Iridescent Shards, and a new event, Tome. For those eager to earn the many masks available for Survivors and Killers, there are specific things to work on during this event to earn these rewards quickly.

All available masks in Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade

All Twisted Masquerade Masks 2024
There are 12 masks for Dead by Daylight players to earn throughout the event. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Similar to previous Twisted Masquerade events, there are 12 masks for players to grab during the event. Players earn these masks by playing a Dead by Daylight game and obtaining the Invitation Scroll they find when the Masquerade Pillar spawns during their game.

A player must have at least one token on the Invitation Scroll when the Exit Gates or the Hatch open, and then they can leave the game with a new mask. Players do not receive repeat masks, which means they can expect to get a different one each time they successfully obtain an Invitation Scroll. Vecna, unfortunately, did not make the cut.

With only 12 mask spots available, not all the characters were lucky enough to make the cut. Only the original members of the cast received event-exclusive masks, and they’re as follows.

  • Adam Francis
  • David Tapp
  • Kate Denson
  • Renato Lyra
  • Thalita Lyra
  • The Clown
  • The Doctor
  • The Hag
  • The Plague
  • The Skull Merchant
  • The Twins
  • Yun-Jin Lee

Daily login bonuses will be increased throughout the event, meaning players will be rewarded more for playing Dead by Daylight daily. With the daily login bonuses and the weekend Blood Hunt event going live alongside the Twisted Masquerade, players will find themselves in a world of rewards and have many chances to unlock their favorite cosmetics.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter linkedin
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.