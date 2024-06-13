How to get Invitations in Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade

The Twisted Masquerade returns to Dead by Daylight, and the celebration event means players are on the hunt for Invitations. These are a major mechanic for the Twisted Masquerade, and tracking them down won’t be easy.

Recommended Videos

Invitations are difficult to find because of the random rate they spawn. What makes them a crucial gameplay feature, however, is a Dead by Daylight player needs to use them to aid them in making it to the end of the match. While they’re not required for players to unlock one of the 12 Twisted Masquerade masks before the event ends, they’re still useful to utilize during a game and are tied to completing event rewards to earn the masks.

Where to find Twisted Masquerade Invitations in Dead by Daylight

Track down the invitations during a Twisted Masquerade match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Invitations are going to appear in the Twisted Masquerade event playlist. Make sure you’re queuing for this when you’re in the main menu of Dead by Daylight. From here, pick if you’d like to play as a Survivor or a Killer. Both options can grab an Invitation and escape with it by the end of the match. These matches can be a good opportunity to use The Lich against other players.

You can find the Invitations spawning on glowing pedestals throughout the match area. Although it might be dark, a good way to pick them out is the bright blue eyes surrounding the base of this pillar and the gold streaks. Look for these indicators to track down an Invitation and approach the location. If there’s an available Invitation for you, interact with it to obtain an Invitation Scroll, which gives you a charge. These charges can aid you when attempting to flee the Killer, making it more difficult to track you down. These charges replenish slowly over time.

The Invitation abilities you have vary if you’re playing as a Survivor or as a Killer. These are the abilities you get as a Survivor.

Block Window Vault: Prevent a Killer from Vaulting through a window for four seconds

Prevent a Killer from Vaulting through a window for four seconds Quiet Mode : Reduces grunts of pain, footstep noises, fast actions, and pools of blood by 100 percent for 15 seconds

: Reduces grunts of pain, footstep noises, fast actions, and pools of blood by 100 percent for 15 seconds Set Party Pallet: Creates a Party Pallet in an unused Pallet location

These are the abilities you can use if you’re playing as a Killer and you have an Invitation charge.

Endure Stun : In a chase, reduce stun duration by 50 percent for the next four seconds

: In a chase, reduce stun duration by 50 percent for the next four seconds Remote Destroy : Breaks a distant pallet or breakable wall

: Breaks a distant pallet or breakable wall Remote Hook: Remotely hooks a downed Survivor to the nearest available hook.

Ensure you’re in the Twisted Masquerade game mode to track down these Invites. In addition, this is where you want to play if you want to complete Event Tome objectives in Dead by Daylight‘s Twisted Masquerade 2024 event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy