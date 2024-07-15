Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode gets reveal trailer showing total 10-player mayhem

The previously announced 2v8 mode in Dead by Daylight is finally seeing the light of day, with a new reveal trailer showcasing the total chaos created by double killer trouble. The trailer also stated more information will be shown tomorrow, July 16.

The trailer shows The Wraith and The Trapper going to town against eight survivors who are hopelessly trying to fix all the generators in time and escape with their lives. It’s only a minute long and doesn’t give us much of the intricacies Behaviour Interactive designed for the mode, though we do have a glimpse of the action. Eight Survivors are nothing to scoff at even for two veteran Killers, so it will likely not be too easy for them.

The Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode was announced two months ago in May, and will be a tad different from your average DBD experience. Survivors won’t have their powerful perks. Instead, they are being sorted into classes or roles with certain specializations. Killers, too, will function differently. There will only be five free killers available for play, and they will also be able to share their powers between each other under the right circumstances.

This is the first time Dead by Daylight is diverging from its “one Killer, four Survivors” formula. Going pre-made with another Killer has been a feature long desired by DBD fans, and the 2v8 mode might just be the way to go. Balancing for two Killers likely wasn’t an easy task for developers at Behaviour, and we will have to wait until release to see just how effective their design choices are. The release date for the mode is July 25, and it will be there only for a limited time. Hopefully, the mode attracts a good number of players so it can become a permanent option.

