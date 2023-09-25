What is the code to rescue Brick in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is famed for its reactivity and early game quest The Pickup is quite possibly the best example of this.

There are countless ways to navigate the three-way tension between arms manufacturer Militech, borderline cyberpsycho street gang Maelstrom and disgraced fixer Dexter DeShawn, and one of them involves deposed Maelstrom gang leader Brick. You’ll find Brick imprisoned in a cell as you escape the All Foods factory, and he promises his help if you free him, but actually getting that door open might be a little trickier than it seems.

How to rescue Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

I wouldn’t want to be trapped in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the code

Luckily, this is an RPG, so the code to open Brick’s cell door is close by.

In the room to the right of his cell, you’ll find a closed laptop on the table. All you need to do is open up the laptop and read the “Only you guys know” message to get the code, which is 9691.

If you already know the code from a previous playthrough or even from this very guide, you can just punch it in without having to jump through that extra hoop. Your trusty ripperdoc Viktor probably wouldn’t approve of his spurious use of cyberware, but he isn’t here.

Disabling the Motion-Activated Mine

Just the code isn’t enough to ensure his survival, however. As he will make very clear to you, he’s being held in place by a motion-activated mine. Luckily, the detonator that corresponds to Brick’s mine is located right next to the aforementioned laptop, and you can either remotely deactivate it or detonate it, if you’re feeling especially cruel.

Brick won’t help V and Jackie clear out the factory, unfortunately, but having him on your side will nonetheless have ramifications.

If you’re on friendly terms with him, you’ll be able to retrieve Samurai band member Bes Isis from the Totentanz club in the late-game side mission Second Conflict without any bloodshed. This is significant, as the Totentanz fight pits you against legions of Maelstrom gangers and is fairly tough no matter what level you are.

Which option should you choose when freeing Brick?

As is often the case in Night City, the best option here is to live and let live. Freeing Brick is one of the best choices you can make in the early game, but there are also a few other things you should take care of to make sure you’re tackling the dangers of NC at your highest potential.

