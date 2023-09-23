Cyberpunk 2077: How to find Viktor, the Ripperdoc

There’s no shortage of Ripperdocs in Night City. These Cyberware-enthusiast doctors and medical “experts” will sell and install any prosthesis that can fit in one of your various slots in Cyberpunk 2077. When you load in an old character for the first time in Update 2.0, a familiar Ripperdoc face will give you a call.

Viktor Vektor, also known as just Vik, is one of Night City’s finest ripperdocs, and someone who already knows the protagonist V and their companion Jackie Welles very well by the time you meet him in the game’s campaign. Viktor will be the one to call you about the “latest Cyberware update,” which will begin a quest that introduces you to the Cyberware system revamp brought about by Update 2.0.

You can technically visit any Ripperdoc to complete the new quest and get reacquainted with Cyberware, but if you’re sentimental like me and want to visit a reliable friend with great bedside manners, then here’s where you can find him in Night City.

Spoilers ahead for the main quest!

Cyberpunk 2077 Viktor location

Viktor’s Clinic location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Viktor Vektor can be found most of the time at his clinic, which is located behind Misty’s shop in Chinatown, located in the Watson district of Night City. He’s the closest Ripperdoc to your apartment, and the are you start out in after completing the first mission with Jackie.

The fastest way to reach Viktor’s clinic from any location in Night City is to use the fast travel system, and fast travel to Bradbury & Buran fast travel point. After arriving there, look south and head through the gate with a neon pink sign above it that reads “POD.”

Vik’s place is more substance than style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After walking through the gate, head down the stairs directly in front of you into Viktor’s Clinic. Viktor should be in his chair, watching the fights. Here you can install new Cyberware (if you’ve paid off your debt to him as part of the Paid in Full quest), change your appearance, or just catch up with Vik.

Spoilers for the main quest are below.

There are two other known locations where Viktor appears during a mission:

At the conclusion of the Beat on the Brat quest series , Viktor is in the audience at the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica for the final fight.

, Viktor is in the audience at the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica for the final fight. Viktor shows up at El Coyote Cojo for Jackie’s ofrenda as part of the Heroes mission.

