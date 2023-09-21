5 things to do first in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 has officially arrived, prompting the players who have run through Night City to return early ahead of the launch of Phantom Liberty. This update is a massive one, featuring revamps to systems like perks, combat AI, the police, and much more.

The perk overhaul is by far the most significant update, requiring you to re-evaluate the way you play, or at the very least reassign some perks. If you’re returning after some time away, here are five things to do right away after loading up Cyberpunk 2077 after installing Update 2.0.

Play around with the build creator

My V has a rifle expert build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While your game is downloading Update 2.0, you should get prepared for the new perk and skill systems. Whether you choose to respec or create a new character, you will have to make choices when it comes to attributes and perks, so you should do some work first.

CD PROJEKT RED has gone ahead and provided a tool for you to use: the official Build Planner. You can head to the Build Planner page and assign up to the maximum amount of earned attribute and skill points, allowing you to have a sense of what character you want to make.

Create a new character, or get ready to respec

You only get one chance to start over completely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The developers have suggested throughout the buildup to Update 2.0 that you might want to consider making a new character given all the changes. Doing so now will also get you used to the new perks and enemy AI ahead of the impending release of Phantom Liberty, and you’ll still have the option of starting the Phantom Liberty at any time once it releases.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to start over, you can pick up a character you’ve already played, but you will have to respect them. All of your perk points will be automatically refunded since the perk system is all new, and you will even be offered a one-time-only option to reset your attributes if you want to make an entirely new build. While you can refund perk points at any point, you will not have the option to refund and reassign attribute points again after this one time.

Head to a ripperdoc and complete “Upgrade U” quest

My go-to ripperdoc forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get into the game and finish reassigning perks, you will get a call from Viktor about some new cyberware implant updates. After receiving the Upgrade U quest, head to Viktor or any ripperdoc, and ask them to replace your implants.

This will introduce the newly redone cyberware system, which includes a cyberware capacity and also determines your armor going forward. We highly recommend getting the Edgerunner and Renaissance Punk perks to increase your cyberware capacity.

Try out vehicle combat

Burnout thugs then burn out your tires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vehicle combat is one of the newest features available in Cyberpunk 2077 with Update 2.0. While driving, you can draw a pistol or a submachine gun, and fire alongside your car or behind you (not directly in front of you). You can also use a melee weapon if you’re on a motorcycle.

While driving, you will also be able to call upon your quick hacks against enemies and enemy vehicles. As car chases will be more frequent in Cyberpunk 2077 now, and will likely be a focal point of Phantom Liberty, it’s best to get brushed up on the basics now. Make sure to check out the new perks that allow for enhanced vehicle combat effectiveness and the ones that allow for more stylish exits.

Discover new secrets

It’s a big city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Included in the patch notes for Update 2.0 is the addition of “more secrets to be discovered in Night City.” The massive city was already stacked with unique encounters, characters, and collectibles, and now there are new ones to discover as well.

