Cyberpunk 2077: How to get 44 points and complete the Stadium Love quest

If I had a nickel for every time Cyberpunk 2077 included a quest focusing on a shooting contest, I’d have two nickels—which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird it happened twice. Stadium Love is the tougher of the two, but will allow you to reap a huge reward… if you can make it through the gauntlet of a shooting contest before you, of course.

Although the task may seem daunting, there’s a fairly simple way to get the points required and head home with a shiny new assault rifle of your very own.

How to beat the Stadium Love competition in Cyberpunk 2077

Your fortune awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is getting the quest. The party and its associated competition are going on right in the middle of the Rancho Coronado neighborhood in Santo Domingo, deep in Sixth Street territory.

You’ll likely hear the sounds of revelry before you actually see the party, and will automatically be tasked with investigating, only to discover a surprisingly wholesome shindig being put on by the usually violent, ultranationalist Sixth Street gang.

Preem iron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll be prompted to introduce yourself to the leader of the gang’s local chapter, asked to join the shooting competition, and teased with said competition’s reward: the powerful Divided We Stand Smart Assault Rifle.

The rules are simple: run to each of the four stations, drink a shot, and shoot as many cutouts of mayoral candidate Weldon Holt as you can (Sixth Street are die-hard fans of his opponent, Jefferson Peralez). The issue is with each shot you down, your actual shots will be more imprecise—and this isn’t something you can rectify by bringing an SMG, as you’ll be forced to use a dinky little revolver Sixth Street provides you with.

This feels mean-spirited. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are 46 Holt heads in total, you only have to hit 44 to beat the runner-up’s score of 43 and claim the assault rifle. Save beforehand, as missing even two targets will lock you out of gaining the weapon peacefully and force you to take a bloodier path.

The real secret to acing this contest—ready for it?—is the Sandevistan, as slowing time to a crawl will compensate for the more imprecise aiming and extend the stingy timer the gangers give you. In addition, while each stage is timed, the time between them isn’t, meaning you can take as long as you need between sets of targets to wait for your Sandevistan to recharge. With something like the Militech Apogee slotted, you’ll breeze through this contest in the blink of an eye.

The Divided We Stand assault rifle is worth all that time and effort, boasting up to five target locks at a time, extra chemical damage, a chance to poison enemies, and a chance for bullets to explode into poison clouds as toxic as Sixth Street’s rhetoric.

And last but not least, if you really don’t feel like sitting through the contest, you can simply kill all of the Sixth Street gangers at the party and claim it by force—although that’s nowhere near as sporting.