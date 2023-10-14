Cyberpunk 2077 ‘Dream On’ best choice and outcome: What should you tell Jefferson?

The Dream On quest in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC puts you in the middle of a sci-fi-infused political intrigue, with a tough moral choice to follow when it comes to a certain Jefferson Peralez.

Here’s a brief guide to this mission and what choices you should make along the way. Spoilers will follow.

What is the Dream On quest in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC?

Dream On, named for the Aerosmith song, is one of the many sidequests you can engage with in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Dream On becomes available to you after completing the I Fought the Law sidequest for mayoral candidate Jefferson Peralez.

Having earned the politician’s trust, Jefferson calls you up 48 hours later and tells you to meet him at his Charter Hill apartment. He tells you someone broke into his house, who he subsequently shot, but security is not picking up on anything. They told him that it was just a dream. Your job is to investigate the house and piece together what might have happened.

One of the best shots in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A quick look at your scanner reveals that there is a hidden area in the apartment’s TV room. With a high enough Body stat, you can force this door open. Otherwise, you’ll have to head to the security room and find a code to deactivate the lock on a computer.

The Hidden Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From here, you make your way into the computer room, where it seems like the security team has set up a system to spy on Jefferson. In reality, it’s much more terrifying than that.

The player tracks the signal from this setup to a van set up outside the apartment and chases the van down. This leads to a central computer that reveals the truth—the Peralez family isn’t being spied on, but they’re being brainwashed. An unknown entity has chipped their brains and, with Jefferson running for office, is likely going to use him as a puppet for political power.

Elizabeth calls you, so you tell her this, and she tells you to meet her at a ramen spot. This is where the difficult choice comes in.

At the ramen place, Elizabeth confesses that Jefferson’s behavior has changed lately. She reveals that it’s gotten so bad that she’s suspected what you found was going to be true.

She reveals that now that she’s seen it, she remembers the concealed room in her apartment but has forgotten it, suggesting memory erasure. She remembers seeing the stranger in the apartment, but the security told her it was nothing and she had no evidence.

The next day, she received a call from a voice that threatened her to keep her mouth shut. The call had no record afterward. She begs you not to tell Jefferson anything that you discovered and says that his life might depend on it. She tells you that she’s going to tell Jefferson security was spying for his rival—which is very bad but not nearly as disturbing as the whole truth. All you have to do is confirm what she says.

After this, she leaves, and it’s up to you to figure out what to do. Johnny Silverhand lets you know that it’s really dangerous to the city to let this go unnoticed and have a puppet mayor in office. But he also knows that you’d be putting their lives in danger.

What should you tell Jefferson at the end of the Dream On quest in Cyberpunk 2077?

The final confrontation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tell Jefferson the truth

If you tell Jefferson the truth, he first acts with disbelief. The game gives you several chances to back out, perhaps sparing his sanity. He reacts with anger and horror, but you have to inform him there’s nothing you can do about it.

After Jefferson walks away, Johnny Silverhand tells you that he believes AI has hacked into Jefferson’s Brain. This is the last you hear of the situation, except for a post-credit sequence of Jefferson driven mad by the realization.

Keep the secret

If you choose to keep the secret and just tell him his rival was spying on him, he walks away, determined to win the election. He never learns and likely goes on with his life without realizing he’s been brainwashed.

Though this is a tough and emotional choice, just like the Talent Academy decision, it ultimately doesn’t have any concrete effects on your gameplay, and you won’t see any consequences of it later except for a credit scene.

