Cyberpunk 2077: All Sandevistan Cyberware locations

Cyberpunk 2077’s Sandevistan Cyberware may have been useful before, but it was the tie-in Edgerunners anime that made it absolutely iconic. There are very few experiences in gaming that rival being able to slow time down to a crawl and dice your enemies into pieces, and it feels even better with the bevy of combat improvements recently introduced to the game.

If you’ve started a new save, you might be hankering for a Sandevistan of your very own to live out your Neo-Matrix fantasies. Not to worry, as finding a Sandevistan reliably is easier than ever with update 2.0—and you won’t even have to stray very far from your megabuilding apartment to do so.

Where to find Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077

The new king of Cyberware. Hope you didn’t like your organic spine. Screenshot via KhrazeGaming on YouTube

The best news is that you won’t have to hunt to get your hands or cerebral cortex on a powerful Sandevistan implant. In the wake of the 2.0 update, every Ripperdoc in Night City shares a single inventory—albeit with a few caveats. That’s right: you can now give Fingers the beating he deserves and not lose out on any of the exclusive, powerful Cyberware he once carried.

Fixed Cyberware drops like the legendary Mantis Blades you could just trip over in the street are a thing of the past. Instead, Cyberware is always doled out as either quest rewards, random loot, or stock in Ripperdoc clinics.

Given the unreliability of the first two methods for rolling exactly what you want, hitting up a Ripperdoc clinic will be the best way to get a Sandevistan unless you’re supernaturally lucky. As mentioned above, every Ripperdoc in the game will now stock identical Cyberware, meaning the only thing stopping you from unlocking the really good chrome is your Street Cred level.

You can rank this up extremely quickly just by doing the many, many Fixer gigs around town. It seems like every handful of levels unlocks new tiers of Cyberware, as I saw my first Sandevistan around level 10.

As you might expect from a gear-based RPG, the initial offerings are pitiful but will strengthen steadily as you continue forging your legend in Night City, culminating in the Militech Apogee at Streed Cred 50.

This powerful Sandevistan, which slows time by a whopping 85 percent, is the exact experimental model that served as the entire plot basis for Edgerunners, but fortunately, it won’t drive you into cyberpsychosis this time around.

At the end of the day, the best way to chip yourself a totally nova Sandevistan is to keep doing your gigs and saving your eddies. There’s no better way to be prepared for when Phantom Liberty rolls around than being the best merc you can be.

