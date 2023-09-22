Best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

The game has changed in Night City, and by that I mean the game Cyberpunk 2077 itself has drastically changed following the deployment of Update 2.0. The perk system has been completely remade, combat AI and police have been significantly upgraded, and some big changes have hit the spot where you slot in your Cyberware.

As of Update 2.0, two critical changes have affected Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077. You now have a Cyberware Capacity number that you cannot exceed, and pieces of Cyberware now come with an armor value that solely determines your armor (as a result, clothes are all cosmetic now). Armor values for Cyberware can be increased by upgrading the individual Cyberware items with crafting materials.

If you want to maximize your Cyberware effects and capacity, then we highly suggest dumping points into your Technical Ability and picking up perks in the central Technical Ability tree, most notably Renaissance Punk and Edgerunner if you want more capacity. Whether you have room for a lot or a little Cyberware, here are the pieces you should prioritize.

The best Cyberware options in Cyberpunk 2077

Reinforced Tendons

Jump while in mid-air to perform a double jump.

Slot: Legs

Legs Cyberware Capacity cost: Eight points.

Eight points. Potential Bonuses: Increases crit chance per attuned attribute point, increases health regen bonus, and increases explosion damage resistance.

In all my playthroughs, whether I’m a stealth cyber-runner, a soldier that charges forward into any fight, or a sniper that knocks down my enemies from long range, I have always found a use for double jump, which the Reinforced Tendons grant you access to.

Reaching vantage points, finding alternative entries into buildings, and escaping from or closing the distance between enemies; the usefulness is unlimited.

Biomonitor

Automatically heals you with your equipped Health Item when your Health drops below 35 percent.

Slot: Circulatory System

Circulatory System Cyberware Capacity cost: 14 points

14 points Potential Bonuses: Increases health item effectiveness per attuned attribute point, increases health regen bonus, increases health item recharge speed.

A significant change to Cyberpunk 2077 is the drastic updates to health items. Rather than stocking up on dozens of items that are one-time use, health items now have a limited amount of charges that replenish over time. Because you don’t have to worry about running out, having Biomonitor take care of healing in a pinch is super useful, especially with the fast and reckless play style I’m utilizing.

Ex-Disk

The Ex-Disk increases maximum RAM and increases upload speed for quickhacks.

Slot: Frontal Cortex

Frontal Cortex Cyberware Capacity cost: 10 points.

10 points. Potential Bonuses: Increases all damage dealt per attuned attribute point, increases headshot damage multiplier, increases health.

Whether you’re just a novice when it comes to quickhacks, or you’ve constructed an entire build that’s sole function is wiping out entire groups of enemies with the most powerful ones, having some extra RAM and the ability to hit those quickhacks, well, quickly is tremendously valuable.

Epimorphic Skeleton

Increases max health and provides a high amount of armor.

Slot: Skeleton

Skeleton Cyberware Capacity cost: 40 points

40 points Potential Bonuses: Increases health per attuned attribute point, increases mitigation strength, increases health item effectiveness.

At 40 points, this will take up a good chunk of your Cyberware Capacity, but the amount of health and armor the Epimorphic Skeleton provides, especially at higher tiers, is so worth it. If you find yourself in the thick of combat frequently, this is a must-have.

Kerenzikov

Allows you to sim and perform ranged attacks while sliding, dodging, or dashing. Slow time for a short time when you aim a ranged attack during a slide, dodge, or dash.

Slot: Nervous System

Nervous System Cyberware Capacity cost: 12 points

12 points Potential Bonuses: Increases crit chance per attuned attribute point, increases reload speed and increases weapon handling.

The Kerenzikov is a superb tool for any player, but especially those with a high Reflexes attribute and perks into movement abilities. Take control of any combat scenario with a brief, slowed-down moment in time to plan your next move or take the opportunity to deal a lot of damage.

