YaLLa Compass 2024: Schedule, streams, results, and more

For some teams, the Counter-Strike 2 season has ended and a small break awaits before teams rip back in ahead of the Shanghai Major in November. For others, however, the show continues: This time, it’s the Emirates to host an S-tier event with YaLLa Compass kicking off June 5.

12 teams will head to Abu Dhabi to contest for the lion’s share of a whopping $400,000 USD prize pool, and apart from the regulars, a few challengers have emerged hoping to add a trophy to the cabinet. From Asia’s finest in The MongolZ to the lofty heights of Astralis and Complexity, squads from far and wide will be out in force as they play for a spot in the Space 42 Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about YaLLa Compass 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more.

YaLLa Compass 2024 format and prizes

Astralis is seeking its first offline S-tier event win since 2019. Photo via Astralis on X/Twitter

YaLLa Compass is a 12-team CS2 tournament with 10 invited squads and two qualifiers from Fall and Spring events. The teams will converge in Abu Dhabi and play out a best-of-one round-robin group stage across two groups of six. The top-place team will begin the playoffs in the semifinals, the next two per group will be reseeded into quarterfinals. All other teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs consist of a single-elimination bracket with the six teams above playing out best-of-threes through to the grand final, with a champion decided on Sunday, June 9. Below you’ll find the full prize distribution and placement for the event.

Placement Prize (USD) Team(s) First $200,000 TBD Second $56,000 TBD Third $28,000 TBD, TBD Fifth $20,000 TBD, TBD Seventh $8,000 TBD, TBD Ninth $8,000 TBD, TBD 11th $8,000 TBD, TBD

YaLLa Compass 2024 schedule and results

Group stage

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Wednesday, June 5

3am: Astralis vs. HEROIC | Complexity vs. Eternal Fire

4:30am: Sashi vs. MongolZ | FURIA vs. BIG

6am: NiP vs. ENCE | Fnatic vs. BetBoom

7:30am: Astralis vs. Sashi | Complexity vs. BIG

9am: MongolZ vs. ENCE | FURIA vs. BetBoom

10:30am: NiP vs. HEROIC | Fnatic vs. Eternal Fire

12pm: Sashi vs. ENCE | BIG vs. BetBoom

Thursday, June 6

3am: MongolZ vs. HEROIC | FURIA vs. Eternal Fire

4:30am: NiP vs. Astralis | Fnatic vs. Complexity

6am: Sashi vs. HEROIC | BIG vs. Eternal Fire

7:30am: Astralis vs. ENCE | Complexity vs. BetBoom

9am: NiP vs. MongolZ | Fnatic vs. FURIA

10:30am: HEROIC vs. ENCE | Eternal Fire vs. BetBoom

12pm: Astralis vs. MongolZ | Complexity vs. FURIA

1:30pm: NiP vs. Sashi | Fnatic vs. BIG

2:30pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary)

Playoffs

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Friday, June 7

8am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser is eliminated.



Saturday, June 8

8am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, June 9

10am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final (best-of-three).



YaLLa Compass 2024 streams: How to watch

YaLLa Compass 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch via the Compass main and secondary streams. If you missed the action, spoiler-free VODs will be accessible on the channel after each matchday.

