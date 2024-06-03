The YaLLa Compass CS2 logo.
Image by YaLLa Esports. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Counter-Strike

YaLLa Compass 2024: Schedule, streams, results, and more

A return to the Middle East.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 09:54 pm

For some teams, the Counter-Strike 2 season has ended and a small break awaits before teams rip back in ahead of the Shanghai Major in November. For others, however, the show continues: This time, it’s the Emirates to host an S-tier event with YaLLa Compass kicking off June 5.

Recommended Videos

12 teams will head to Abu Dhabi to contest for the lion’s share of a whopping $400,000 USD prize pool, and apart from the regulars, a few challengers have emerged hoping to add a trophy to the cabinet. From Asia’s finest in The MongolZ to the lofty heights of Astralis and Complexity, squads from far and wide will be out in force as they play for a spot in the Space 42 Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about YaLLa Compass 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more.

YaLLa Compass 2024 format and prizes

The Astralis Counter-Strike 2 roster showing off their new jerseys.
Astralis is seeking its first offline S-tier event win since 2019. Photo via Astralis on X/Twitter

YaLLa Compass is a 12-team CS2 tournament with 10 invited squads and two qualifiers from Fall and Spring events. The teams will converge in Abu Dhabi and play out a best-of-one round-robin group stage across two groups of six. The top-place team will begin the playoffs in the semifinals, the next two per group will be reseeded into quarterfinals. All other teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs consist of a single-elimination bracket with the six teams above playing out best-of-threes through to the grand final, with a champion decided on Sunday, June 9. Below you’ll find the full prize distribution and placement for the event.

PlacementPrize (USD)Team(s)
First$200,000TBD
Second$56,000TBD
Third$28,000TBD, TBD
Fifth$20,000TBD, TBD
Seventh$8,000TBD, TBD
Ninth$8,000TBD, TBD
11th$8,000TBD, TBD

YaLLa Compass 2024 schedule and results

Group stage

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Wednesday, June 5

  • 3am: Astralis vs. HEROIC | Complexity vs. Eternal Fire
  • 4:30am: Sashi vs. MongolZ | FURIA vs. BIG
  • 6am: NiP vs. ENCE | Fnatic vs. BetBoom
  • 7:30am: Astralis vs. Sashi | Complexity vs. BIG
  • 9am: MongolZ vs. ENCE | FURIA vs. BetBoom
  • 10:30am: NiP vs. HEROIC | Fnatic vs. Eternal Fire
  • 12pm: Sashi vs. ENCE | BIG vs. BetBoom

Thursday, June 6

  • 3am: MongolZ vs. HEROIC | FURIA vs. Eternal Fire
  • 4:30am: NiP vs. Astralis | Fnatic vs. Complexity
  • 6am: Sashi vs. HEROIC | BIG vs. Eternal Fire
  • 7:30am: Astralis vs. ENCE | Complexity vs. BetBoom
  • 9am: NiP vs. MongolZ | Fnatic vs. FURIA
  • 10:30am: HEROIC vs. ENCE | Eternal Fire vs. BetBoom
  • 12pm: Astralis vs. MongolZ | Complexity vs. FURIA
  • 1:30pm: NiP vs. Sashi | Fnatic vs. BIG
  • 2:30pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary)

Playoffs

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Friday, June 7

  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser is eliminated.
  • 11am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser is eliminated.

Saturday, June 8

  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.
  • 11am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.

Sunday, June 9

  • 10am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand final (best-of-three).

YaLLa Compass 2024 streams: How to watch

YaLLa Compass 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch via the Compass main and secondary streams. If you missed the action, spoiler-free VODs will be accessible on the channel after each matchday.

PrimarySecondary
compass_cs2compass_cs2b
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Sublime Stewie2K, G2 stun Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim org’s first trophy in CS2
Stewie2K looks into the IEM Dallas trophy.
Stewie2K looks into the IEM Dallas trophy.
Stewie2K looks into the IEM Dallas trophy.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Sublime Stewie2K, G2 stun Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim org’s first trophy in CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jun 2, 2024
Read Article IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
The IEM Dallas 2023 audience sit and watch Counter-Strike.
The IEM Dallas 2023 audience sit and watch Counter-Strike.
The IEM Dallas 2023 audience sit and watch Counter-Strike.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article “Never for sale,” says CS2 scout about superstar player before quoting $5 million price tag
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
“Never for sale,” says CS2 scout about superstar player before quoting $5 million price tag
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sublime Stewie2K, G2 stun Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim org’s first trophy in CS2
Stewie2K looks into the IEM Dallas trophy.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Sublime Stewie2K, G2 stun Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim org’s first trophy in CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jun 2, 2024
Read Article IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
The IEM Dallas 2023 audience sit and watch Counter-Strike.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article “Never for sale,” says CS2 scout about superstar player before quoting $5 million price tag
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
“Never for sale,” says CS2 scout about superstar player before quoting $5 million price tag
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jun 1, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com