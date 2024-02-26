Category:
XANTARES’ settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Embrace the playstyle of the 28-year-old.
Published: Feb 26, 2024 01:15 pm
XANTARES competing at the European RMR for Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Photo via PGL

If we asked you to name a Turkish-Macedonian CS2 superstar, XANTARES would probably come to mind. He’s been in the scene for more than nine years now, and for the majority of it, he’s represented Turkish teams, currently playing under Eternal Fire’s banner.

Known for his quick reactions, exceptional aim, and aggressive playstyle, XANTARES made a name for himself as one of the greatest European players in CS:GO. And that hasn’t changed in CS2. So far, Eternal Fire have been performing decently in numerous key tournaments, like IEM Katowice 2024. They also qualified for the first CS2 Major in Copenhagen by beating teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and Falcons in the European RMR, much in part due to XANTARES’ prowess.

XANTARES competing at the European RMR for Copenhagen CS2 Major.
The 28-year-old is leading Eternal Fire. Photo via PGL

If you want to play the game like the Turkish superstar, here are his settings in CS2.

XANTARES’ crosshair settings in CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate XANTARES’ crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS2.

SettingsValue
Crosshair CodeCSGO-RmuFZ-QE55z-Qs5e8-osOLr-a3acP
StyleClassic Static
Thickness0.5
Follow RecoilNo
DotNo
Length3
Gap0
OutlineNo
ColorGreen
Red50
Green250
Blue50
AlphaYes
Alpha Value255
T StyleNo
Deployed Weapon GapNo
Sniper Width0
XANTARES' crosshair in CS2.
It's a really wide crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Recommended Videos
Tip:

Make sure to give these settings a go in deathmatch first before you dive into matchmaking or FACEIT. It’s better to test them in the first place.

XANTARES’ settings in CS2

Resolution1024×768
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
Zowie XL2566K

XANTARES’ mouse settings in CS2

Here are XANTARES’ mouse settings in CS2.

DPI400
Sensitivity2.3
eDPI920
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.1
Windows Sensitivity6
ZOWIE FK1-C

XANTARES’ video settings in CS2

Here are XANTARES’ video settings in CS2.

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness110 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Shader DetailLow
Particle DetailLow
Ambient OcclusionDisabled
High Dynamic RangeQuality
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled (Highest Quality)
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyEnabled + Boost
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti | Intel Core i9-13900K

XANTARES’ Viewmodel in CS2

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1;

If you’re looking for another CS2 star to borrow settings from, check out players like s1mple, m0NESY, ZywOo, or NiKo.

