XANTARES’ settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

If we asked you to name a Turkish-Macedonian CS2 superstar, XANTARES would probably come to mind. He’s been in the scene for more than nine years now, and for the majority of it, he’s represented Turkish teams, currently playing under Eternal Fire’s banner.

Known for his quick reactions, exceptional aim, and aggressive playstyle, XANTARES made a name for himself as one of the greatest European players in CS:GO. And that hasn’t changed in CS2. So far, Eternal Fire have been performing decently in numerous key tournaments, like IEM Katowice 2024. They also qualified for the first CS2 Major in Copenhagen by beating teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and Falcons in the European RMR, much in part due to XANTARES’ prowess.

The 28-year-old is leading Eternal Fire. Photo via PGL

If you want to play the game like the Turkish superstar, here are his settings in CS2.

XANTARES’ crosshair settings in CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate XANTARES’ crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS2.

Settings Value Crosshair Code CSGO-RmuFZ-QE55z-Qs5e8-osOLr-a3acP Style Classic Static Thickness 0.5 Follow Recoil No Dot No Length 3 Gap 0 Outline No Color Green Red 50 Green 250 Blue 50 Alpha Yes Alpha Value 255 T Style No Deployed Weapon Gap No Sniper Width 0