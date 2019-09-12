When is the next CS:GO major?

After an explosive fourth major title win from Denmark’s Astralis, CS:GO fans are wondering when the next Major will be.

They usually wouldn’t have to wait for long, but as a result of Valve’s newly-adopted schedule, the next Major won’t be until May 11, 2020. This leaves a whopping nine months of downtime before Astralis can once again defend their title.

The location of the next Major hasn’t been decided yet, but it’s expected to have a reimagined format, according to Valve. The specific details are unavailable at this time, but it’s rumored to be a refined version of the current Major formula.

In the meantime, there’s plenty more CS:GO events coming up. There’s the BLAST Pro Series to look forward to, as well as ESL New York later this month. There’s also DreamHack Masters Malmö in October and the $500,000 CS:GO Asia Championships in November. These events aren’t quite as spectacular as a Major, but most fans will still enjoy watching them.

Full list of teams qualified for the upcoming Major

Despite the next Major not being around for quite some time, there are still a handful of teams that have already qualified.

Legends

Astralis

AVANGAR

Renegades

NRG Esports

ENCE

Team Vitality

Natus Vincere

Team Liquid

This article will be updated when more information about the next Major becomes available.