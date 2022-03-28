When did CS:GO come out?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular FPS games on the market and is the latest title in the iconic series. Thousands of players boot up the game daily for a competitive and fun experience with a high learning curve. Only the best of the best will reach the highest ranks, and dedication and commitment are required for success in CS:GO.

New players might not realize how old CS:GO actually is and that its tenth anniversary is this year. CS:GO came out on Aug. 21, 2012, on Windows, macOS, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. It was eventually released for Linux in 2014. The game has evolved and changed throughout the last decade, but the core CS:GO gameplay is what has kept players around all this time.

CS:GO’s Xbox 360 and PS3 versions might be news to players who recently jumped into the game, but veterans likely remember the funky console ports. The CS:GO console versions attempted to bring Counter-Strike gameplay to new platforms, but they were ultimately abandoned by players and developers alike.

CS:GO has shown no signs of slowing down and maintains an active player base and thriving esports scene. The game switched to a free-to-play model in 2018, making it easier for new players to join the fun. While the current CS:GO experience is significantly different from 10 years ago, fans can still expect the same core gameplay that hooked players from the start.