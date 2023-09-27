What’s CS2 Prime and how much does it cost?

If you’ve just started playing CS:GO or are planning to switch to Counter-Strike 2, the word ‘Prime’ must have reached your ears by now. With CS2’s release, it’s time you know what it is to be a Prime player and how big of a hole it’ll burn in your pocket if you choose to upgrade to that status.

Prime Status in CS2, explained

Like CS:GO, CS2 also offers players a taste of clean matchmaking, exclusive drops, and more through Prime. It’s a one-time in-game purchase that gives players access to an exclusive queue, besides other exclusive rewards.

What does Prime offer in CS2?

While CS2 is technically a free-to-play game, if you want to experience its edgy competitive side, you’ll have to purchase Prime. The free version gives you access to everything in the game except for ranked matchmaking, which is only available if you are stamped Prime.

The main benefit of being a Prime player is the fact that it drastically reduces your chances of running into throwers and cheaters. Such offenders usually won’t bother paying for exclusivity in the game, and as a result, your experience is much more enjoyable and fair.

Prime is the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to offering you access to the ranked mode and Competitive Skill groups, being a Prime player also makes you eligible for weekly cosmetic drops and earning XP and service medals. You can’t earn XP or service medals without the Prime status.

How to queue with non-Prime players as a Prime CS2 player

Albeit not the best choice, you can still queue with non-Prime players as a Prime player. But in such matches, you’ll get non-Prime players against you or on your team. You’re eligible for the Prime queue only if you solo queue or team up with Prime players.

How much does Prime cost in CS2?

You can purchase the Prime status in CS2 for $14.99, and it’s a one-time purchase only. It’s not a monthly or yearly subscription, as some of you may think. Also, if you bought the subscription in CS:GO, it’ll be carried over to CS2. You don’t need to purchase it again.

Is it worth buying Prime in CS2?

Yes, I think it’s completely worth it to purchase Prime in CS2. The benefits you get for purchasing it are unskippable for anyone who wants to play ranked mode. So, unless you are planning to stick to casual modes only, getting Prime is the best choice.

About the author