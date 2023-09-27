CS2 ranked numbers outstrip CS:GO as the clock ticks towards official release

As suspicions regarding CS:GO’s final, fleeting hours grow, CS2’s match count reigns supreme. The Source 2 update has seen a surge in matches completed over the past fourteen days, casting a shadow over CS:GO’s ranked game counts.

Today, 58 percent of all official CS:GO and CS2 matches lean toward the Source 2 update, according to CSGOstats.gg. CS:GO’s ranked matches sit at 37 percent, with another five percent going toward Wingman lobbies.

These statistics could quite closely reflect the number of players without beta access or a collection of people riding out the final days of CS:GO before the complete transition to CS2 (which will hopefully happen this week), or both. Either way, it appears some players aren’t ready to say goodbye to CS:GO just yet.

As time’s gone on, Valve has dolled out beta invites sporadically. There have been multiple invite waves with large chunks of the CS:GO population making the leap to CS2.

Just over a week ago, over one million players garnered over 10 wins in the limited beta’s Premier matchmaking. But in the coming days, the player base expects the rest of the community to finally receive beta access.

In nearly three weeks since the launch, over 1,000,000 players have already participated in the Beta season of Premier mode in @CounterStrike 2 (meaning they won at least 10 matches)!



The distribution by regions is as follows:



🇪🇺 Europe — 71.1%

🌎 North America — 10.81%

🌎… — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) September 19, 2023

This is due to various hints provided by Valve themselves. Things like Twitch name changes and tweets alongside Twitter banner tweaks have fueled suspicions something big is coming this Wednesday—and it may just be the full release.

Valve has even reportedly been pushing for CS2 to make its full debut in the professional scene as soon as this week; tournament organizers ESL allegedly asked players if they could use CS2 instead of CS:GO during the final stages of Pro League Season 18.

The community isn’t yet sure whether we’ll see CS2 in the semifinals and grand finals of the ESL Pro League. But if it does, it would be unprecedented.

