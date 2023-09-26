Twitch update may be biggest CS2 release date hint yet

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s name has been trimmed on Twitch this week, giving fans across the globe more hope regarding CS2’s impending release.

CS:GO is now known as Counter-Strike on the streaming platform, potentially hinting at the end of times for the long-standing FPS. Twitch previously sported the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive nametag underneath the classic image featuring a CT standing in front of a yellow and blue background.

While the image remains the same, its name has now been shortened.

As Valve themselves hint at CS2’s looming full release on Twitter, this might be the first sign the Source 2 update is about to take over. In particular, eager fans are speculating Twitch would be one of the first platforms alerted to CS2’s impending arrival due to all the drops and prizes for viewers expected upon release.

Players also noticed the change in CS2’s name. The Source 2 updated title previously had a Counter-Strike 2 handle, but now its position as a beta test has been recognized by Twitch. CS2 now possesses the Counter-Strike 2: Limited Test name, as of today.

This has only added fuel to the fire. Rumors and hints have floated around the Counter-Strike scene this week, with the devs only stoking the flames.

What are you doing next Wednesday? — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 20, 2023

One question on Counter-Strike fans’ minds is, whether this will mean the passing of the torch in the competitive scene. Professional CS:GO players have labeled CS2 “not ready,” suggesting the Source 2 update has a long way to go before hitting the esports scene.

Whether CS2 will immediately take CS:GO’s place in esports is yet to be determined, but it seems not everyone is excited about its takeover in the casual scene nonetheless.

Excited players will have to wait for Valve to reveal any information surrounding CS2’s involvement in the tournament scene once it releases.

