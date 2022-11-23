‘I don’t regret anything’: VALORANT Champions 2022 winner hits back after controversial Sentinels switch

The player stood by his decision despite the hate.

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has finally shed some light on his move to Sentinels after parting ways with his VALORANT Champions-winning team last month.

After making the switch to Sentinels on Oct. 15 alongside Brazilian teammate Bryan “pANcada” Lun, Sacy says he has been on the receiving end of hateful messages on social media.

“I chose to represent LOUD along with the project that I set up alongside Saad, in the face of several other options and I don’t regret anything. We conquer the world,” he said on Twitter last night, according to a machine translation. “I understand sadness, but hate? It’s kinda sad.”

pq ainda tinha certeza que conseguiria um titulo mundial com o time, escolhi representar a LOUD junto com o projeto que montei ao lado do Saad, diante de varias outras opcoes



e nao me arrependo por nada. conquistamos o MUNDO



eu entendo sim a tristeza, mas o odio? é meio triste — SEN Sacy (@sen_sacy) November 22, 2022

“I don’t think I ever understood the hate that I got and sometimes get until today. I never commented on it,” Sacy added.

He underlined that those who have followed him from the beginning of his career know his dream was to challenge himself in an international team. “I have a very strong squad by my side, a new challenge in my career because of English, I’m literally fulfilling my childhood dream,” Sacy said.

The player added that he turned down other offers last year to stay with LOUD since he knew the team had the potential to succeed on the international stage.

Sacy is just one of the new players to join Sentinels. The team also brought in Rory “dephh” Jackson and Zachary “zekken” Patrone, who both played for XSET prior to the transfer. Alongside pANcada, they join Tyson “TenZ” Ngo and Hunter “SicK” Mims to make up a star-studded roster.

Sentinels and LOUD are members of Riot Games’ franchised VALORANT competition and will play at the highest level next year.