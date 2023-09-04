This CS2 matchmaking feature is ‘ruining the game,’ and fans are demanding a fix

There have been many more Counter-Strike 2 beta players over the past few days after the latest massive invite wave. While most have been enjoying the game, some have been running into the same issues they did in CS:GO, which they believe has been “ruining the game”.

The discussion began under a Sept. 3 Reddit post, where one player complained about running into five-man stacks in CS2’s matchmaking when playing solo. For them, it’s one of the most frustrating aspects of the game, and it’s far from surprising.

Queuing solo in CS:GO and being matched against five-man parties has long been an issue. Naturally, these kinds of matches are often unfair, since the five-man lobby should have an advantage due to being able to effectively communicate together. On the other hand, it’s not tough to run into some trolls during your solo adventures in matchmaking.

“I kept getting matched against 5-stack teams who play together and coordinate their gameplay. Meanwhile, my team consists of 4 strangers, any of whom could tilt at any moment and decide to ruin the game for the rest of us,” the author wrote.

There is a simple solution to this glaring issue. Players believe restricting five-man stacks from being put against solo players would be the simplest one. On top of that, they underline how Dota 2 already has such options, despite having a much smaller player base in Europe than CS:GO.

With the latest invite wave seeing tons of new players enjoying CS2 beta, it has also resulted in a bunch of feedback from the players. While Valve doesn’t have much time if it doesn’t want to miss its summer 2023 release, taking this minor matchmaking issue into consideration would certainly make many of our games easier and more enjoyable.

