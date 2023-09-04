CS2 players beg Valve to fix one annoying feature that’s turning screens gray

The latest invite wave welcomed thousands of new players to the Counter-Strike 2 beta for the first time over the weekend. But now they’ve finally had the chance to play, some of them want Valve to change one visual feature that’s turning screens a shade of gray.

One player started a petition on the game’s subreddit on Sept. 3, asking the devs to delete the “annoying” gray tint during the freeze time. It’s hard to disagree with this because the freeze times take up to two minutes in CS2 Premier mode, and this bright gray is frankly frustrating to look at.

Many players agree with this but some have other alternatives. One player said it would be better to make it a different color instead of just bright gray, and this is not a bad option. We believe removing it would be an all-around better solution, however.

In CS2’s Premier mode, which is considered to be the primary matchmaking going forward, the freeze time happens every time a player disconnects from the server. This situation is common, with connectivity issues being a problem for many players in beta.

This solution could very easily make its way to the final version of the CS2 beta. With so many new players gaining access after the latest invite wave, the developers will surely be taking feedback into account.

The game is expected to drop sometime before Sept. 23, according to the latest leaks. It’s officially set to launch this “summer.”

