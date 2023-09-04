CS2 players defend Valve after devs hit with ‘harsh and counterproductive’ feedback

Counter-Strike 2 invited thousands of players into the beta last week, immediately gaining terrific traction. But while many people have been enjoying it so far, there have also been a lot who blatantly criticize the developers, and some players have stood up in their defense.

One CS Reddit user, who claims to be an AAA game developer, called some of the people in the CS community a “bunch of disrespectful brats,” on Sept. 3. They underlined how actual feedback is much appreciated, but he has been seeing tons of toxic, pointless feedback, which is basically just online harassment of the developers.

While the author doesn’t provide or name any examples, the context of their opinion sounds as if some players are straight-up harassing Valve and its developers, claiming the game is bad. Other people in the comments have called out some of the negative and toxic opinions, however.

“‘The game feels dogshit and the movement is shit’—people need to learn that this isn’t good feedback,” one of the top comments reads. Instead, many players agree with the author and ask others to actually report what’s wrong or what could be improved upon and why, instead of just calling CS2 and its developers’ work “shit”.

We believe it’s an issue as well. While the majority of the community actually gives a ton of positive and sensible feedback, every now and then there are comments like the ones above. Luckily, they’re often downvoted on sites like Reddit, so they don’t pop up immediately. But, there is a reason why this thread saw its comments locked.

On top of that, it feels like a worrying trend in every online game community. Every time there’s a new update or game coming up, there are people who are just being toxic and offensive in their negative comments.

