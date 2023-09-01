CS:GO pro community split over radical change to competitive format

Valve opened the floodgates to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test on Aug. 31, inviting the largest number of players in one single sweep since the sequel to the iconic shooter was announced earlier this summer. But it also opened the floodgates to a massive debate within the game’s ultra-competitive community.

CS2 is full of changes, but the biggest one might be the switch in half duration from 15 rounds to 12 rounds, also referred to as switching from MR15 (max rounds) to MR12. This means there will be shorter matches with the goal being more matches played, and this will affect competitive Counter-Strike at all levels.

Today we are introducing CS Rating—a precise display of your skill in Counter-Strike 2. With regional and World Leaderboards you'll know exactly how you stack up.



Competitive mode in CS2 now features per-map Skill Groups, so players can master their favorite maps while learning… pic.twitter.com/LexHHv8P36 — CS2 (@CounterStrike) August 31, 2023

“Over the past decade, we’ve shipped updates to the economy and weapon balance to trim the fat and reduce the number of uncontested rounds in a match of CS,” Valve wrote in its latest blog post. “Because of these changes, exciting competitive matches can be resolved with fewer rounds. And shorter matches mean players can play more, and more often. So with CS2, we’re moving to a maximum of 24 rounds in regulation time (with a six-round overtime in case of a tie) for Premier, Competitive, and the Majors.”

The implications are pretty seismic, especially for a professional scene that is already looking ahead to changes to smokes, audio, tick rate, and plenty more. The upcoming changes have split the community in two, with some welcoming the refreshing change, while others have reservations about the long-term effects.

Seems like mr12 is here to stay.



With CS2 using mr12 for their new premier mode it seems obvious the rest of us have to follow.



The CS2 majors will have to imitate the CS2 play experience, has always been a focus point for valve.



I welcome the change, fresh breath of air! — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@PimpCS2) August 31, 2023

Longtime player and analyst Jacob “Pimp” Winneche welcomed the change, calling it a “fresh breath of air.” Other casters appear to prefer that option too, as it could make the game more approachable to new or returning fans. Others have said it could be better for players long term as it cuts down on the practice hours and the length of match days.

How is MR12 going to fix the issue of teams saving too much? I get that every round counts a bit more, but wouldn't you just want to save even more then to be strong in as many rounds as possible, exactly like now? — Rasmus🐢Pallisgaard🐢Nielsen (@HooXiCSGO) September 1, 2023

But the majority of players don’t seem too fond of the changes, with a big focus being on the increased importance of pistol rounds. Given the current in-game economy, pistol rounds more often than not determine who wins the next couple of rounds before a full buy. And with fewer rounds in a half, the effects of winning a pistol are amplified.

Sentiments are sure to change as all Counter-Strike players get acclimated to the new competitive format. CS2 is still set to launch in full “this summer.”

