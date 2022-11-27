The incredible AWP clutch that made Broky the shoo-in for BLAST Premier World Final MVP

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 brought all the moments you could want in a Counter-Strike tournament. Upsets, dominant performances, and a nail-biting final gave fans one of the more thrilling events in recent CS:GO history.

Heroic may have taken the trophy, but Helvijs “broky” Saukants from FaZe earned the title of most valuable player at the energized Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

The Latvian AWPer dismantled any attack flooding his screen, with some stunning highlight reels as the cherry on top.

One particular highlight stood out amongst the rest. You could hear jaws hitting the floor from miles away, as broky turned an unwinnable situation into one of the best retakes of the year.

In FaZe’s match against NiP, the broky was left alongside teammate Håvard “rain” Nygaard, in a 2v4. This is where FaZe’s fortune began to change, as broky no-scoped Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen from heaven onto the B site of Overpass. Not only that, it was through smoke covering the entirety of the bomb site.

This then tilted the odds slightly less in favor of NiP, with broky and rain seeing the opportunity to push onto the site.

The final two kills solidified the round win, as broky hit another impressive shot onto Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, taking his head off to dismantle the NiP site hold.

Rain came through as well, taking down the other NiP member left standing on the site. The only player left was Hampus “hampus” Poser, who was flanking the FaZe duo. The reason hampus was so far away was due to the original likelihood of FaZe saving their weapons, instead of retaking the site.

This meant hampus was too far away to stop the defuse, leading to FaZe defusing the bomb with ease—and broky to lock in one of the plays of the tournament.