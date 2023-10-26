Steel suggests he’ll be able to play Valve-partnered CS2 events next year

Josh “steel” Nissan’s indefinite Counter-Strike ban is allegedly nearing its end, with the esports star suggesting he’ll be able to participate in Valve-partnered Counter-Strike 2 events from the beginning of the 2025 season.

The Jan. 2025 return date, which steel mentioned in a tweet on Oct. 25, marks the 10-year anniversary of the iBUYPOWER bans that rocked the CS community to its core. Since those infamous bans were handed down, Steel had already been unbanned by ESL and Dreamhack in 2017, but Valve was the final hurdle to overcome.

Steel added he hopes to finally move on from one of Global Offensive’s biggest scandals, and believes he is “ready to be defined by something new and more positive.”

On the 10 year mark in January 2025, I will be allowed to participate at Valve partnered events.



Against all odds, I've never given up. I'm ready to be defined by something new and more positive. — steel (@JoshNissan) October 26, 2023

If the January unban date is true, this means he will be able to participate in every single CS event in the future. Previously, Majors were just out of reach for steel, but now we might see him on stage at the biggest event CS2 has to offer. Dot Esports has reached out to the VALORANT star to confirm further details.

Despite being a part of the iBUYPOWER vs. Netcodeguides.com throwing scandal in 2015, the North American IGL has stuck around for years. He remained deeply rooted in CS:GO, helping grow NA talent in teams like Torqued, Ghost Gaming, and Chaos—most of whom have jumped ship to VALORANT.

Steel did join that exodus to the Riot Games shooter these last few years, playing with 100 Thieves, T1, and Disguised through his time in the VALORANT pro scene.

He has never truly left the Counter-Strike community though, and has been dabbling in CS2 since its arrival. The Canadian currently plays CS2 professionally for Bad News Bears in their endeavor through ESL Challenger League Season 46 North America, alongside former Extra Salt, IGL Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek.

Steel’s last Major was ESL One Cologne 2014 with the ill-famed iBUYPOWER squad. Since then, he’s been unable to attend any RMRs or Major events.

Come January, it sounds like that will all be in the past for steel now.

