Shroud loves how Counter-Strike 2 copied one feature from VALORANT

Multiple popular streamers have jumped on the Counter-Strike 2 hype train after it was announced on March 22, including shroud, who loves one new feature.

The Canadian quickly went through the list of changes coming with CS2 and spotted one improvement to the UI. The game will have a small bar at the bottom of the screen that counts the kills a player got in a certain round. If they claim an ace, it will slightly light up, which in shroud’s eyes could be an idea copied from VALORANT.

Shroud immediately recalled Riot Games’ FPS after spotting this new feature. “Look at this, VALORANT, VALORANT! You guys see that?” shroud asked. “This is what I was talking about literally yesterday when we were playing, I was wondering, why is there no like… give me some, give me some fucking gas when I get an ace, instead of just like ‘oh cool dude you killed a few people.'”

In VALORANT, once players score an ace by eliminating all five enemy team members, a small notification appears in the middle of the screen. It’s a minor yet nice way to underline that one player managed to eliminate all five enemy players.

CS:GO lacked a similar feature and some players have been complaining about it for years. It looks like it will be added with CS2, though, which should certainly please some players and streamers like shroud.

The animation in the UI of CS2 looks as if a player is stacking cards. So if they eliminate all five enemies, they’ll literally score an ace.

CS2 was announced to be coming this summer, with the limited testing scheduled to start today for select players.