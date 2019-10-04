S1mple responds to ex-Na’Vi coach who says he’s jealous of ZywOo

Arguably the best CS:GO player in the world has responded to his former coach claiming that he’s envious of up-and-coming superstar Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut.

Ex-Natus Vincere coach Mikhaylo “Kane” Blagin said earlier today that Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is jealous of ZywOo and that he wants to see the French team in the semifinals of DreamHack Masters Malmö so the two players can face off against one another, according to Google translate.

Mike on Twitter Зная , о том , как ревниво Саша относится к ZyWoO , хочется увидеть именно французов в полуфинале. Топлю сегодня за них , mousesports ничего личного.

S1mple responded to Kane by posting a GIF showing how confused he was by the statement, suggesting that he refutes Kane’s claim.

Kane stepped down as Na’Vi’s coach on Sept. 14 following the retirement of former in-game leader Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko. Kane has been with Na’Vi since 2017. He coached the team to victories at DreamHack Open Winter in March 2017 and ESL One Cologne in July 2018.

ZywOo has been one of the best players in CS:GO since he burst onto the scene in 2018 when he dominated the FACEIT Pro League and made a name for himself. Since he was brought onto Vitality later that year, he’s gone on to win the ECS season seven finals in June and earn a second-place finish at ESL One Cologne in July.

But this social media interaction doesn’t suggest that there’s any bad blood between Kane and s1mple. This translation seemingly paints Kane in a negative light, even though he’s worked with s1mple for a long time. He might just want s1mple and ZywOo to go head-to-head to promote healthy competition.