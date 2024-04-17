‘Robbing us blind’: CS2 players blast Valve for not fixing actual issues after another empty update

Valve released another Counter-Strike 2 update on April 16, but the patch changed little to nothing except some minor fixes. Angry players are now flaming the developer for failing to fix ongoing issues.

The patch sparked discussion on Reddit, with players venting their frustration about Valve. They said Valve made $2 billion last year but has spent almost nothing on marketing for CS2 and seemingly doesn’t care about the state of the game.

“2b$ revenue last year… And they’re not even trying to market CS2. I wouldn’t be so mad if they were a 1m$ indie company, but these motherfuckers are robbing us blind,” one player said. “Everyone is saying ‘let them cook,’ but Valve is buying from takeouts,” another sarcastically added.

The CS2 community is hungry for quality updates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many issues with CS2, but it feels like we’ve said this over and over again since it released in September 2023. Besides cheaters running rampant in the Premier, the game is still experiencing stability, optimization, and performance issues.

“Was really hoping for some stability updates so I could play the game without it crashing,” one player wrote.

The previous CS2 update went live on April 2, but it mostly just added champion Stickers for PGL Copenhagen Major winners Natus Vincere. The last time Valve introduced an update that actually fixed issues with the game was Feb. 28. With almost two months without any substantial changes, the community is understandably annoyed.

