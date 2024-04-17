Italy with two players shooting each other with a smoke behind them
Image via Valve
Category:
Counter-Strike

‘Robbing us blind’: CS2 players blast Valve for not fixing actual issues after another empty update

CS2 players are furious after Valve released another lackluster patch on April 16, failing to address ongoing issues with the shooter.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 03:27 am

Valve released another Counter-Strike 2 update on April 16, but the patch changed little to nothing except some minor fixes. Angry players are now flaming the developer for failing to fix ongoing issues.

Recommended Videos

The patch sparked discussion on Reddit, with players venting their frustration about Valve. They said Valve made $2 billion last year but has spent almost nothing on marketing for CS2 and seemingly doesn’t care about the state of the game.

“2b$ revenue last year… And they’re not even trying to market CS2. I wouldn’t be so mad if they were a 1m$ indie company, but these motherfuckers are robbing us blind,” one player said. “Everyone is saying ‘let them cook,’ but Valve is buying from takeouts,” another sarcastically added.

Screenshot taken of Mirage's A bombsite in CS2.
The CS2 community is hungry for quality updates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many issues with CS2, but it feels like we’ve said this over and over again since it released in September 2023. Besides cheaters running rampant in the Premier, the game is still experiencing stability, optimization, and performance issues.

“Was really hoping for some stability updates so I could play the game without it crashing,” one player wrote.

The previous CS2 update went live on April 2, but it mostly just added champion Stickers for PGL Copenhagen Major winners Natus Vincere. The last time Valve introduced an update that actually fixed issues with the game was Feb. 28. With almost two months without any substantial changes, the community is understandably annoyed.

Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.