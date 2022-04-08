PGL updates format for Americas and Europe RMR

PGL has once again addressed changes regarding the upcoming Antwerp Major Americas and Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments that will see CS:GO teams from these regions fight for a spot in the first Valve-sponsored event of the year during April.

The tournament organizer in charge of the Antwerp Major updated three rules. The Americas RMR will have a best-of-three decider between the two teams with a 3-0 record to determine which team will be granted Legends status in the Major.

The Europe RMR A will have a best-of-three decider between the fourth and fifth-place squads to determine who will earn the Legends spot. Similarly, in Europe RMR B, a best-of-three decider will be played between the third and fourth-place teams to see who earns a Legends spot at the Antwerp Major. Before these three changes, all of the Legends status would’ve been determined via the Bucholz system, which is traditionally used to only determine seeding.

Europe A

– A decider match (BO3) is to be played between 4th and 5th place to establish which team will earn the last Legends spot.



Europe B

– A decider match (BO3) is to be played between 3rd and 4th place to establish which team will earn the last Legends spot.



These changes come after several CS:GO teams that will attend the event criticized PGL and Valve for their method. FURIA, one of the teams that started the movement on social media, said the teams tried to solve the issues internally but PGL and Valve refused to address the problems.

Yesterday, PGL gave a sign that it was willing to change the format. The tournament organizer introduced a best-of-three decider bracket for the teams with a 3-2 record in the Americas RMR to determine who will qualify for the Major. Although the teams celebrated the decision, they pushed for more.

The PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR will be played from April 11 to 15 and the European RMR A will start on April 17, while the second European RMR will kick off on April 21.