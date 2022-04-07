PGL updates Antwerp Major Americas RMR format following backlash

Teams from North America and South America are not happy with the formula of the upcoming RMR event.

PGL, the tournament organizer in charge of the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of the year, has changed the format of the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for the Antwerp Major today.

The change comes after various teams taking part in the competition that will see six teams from North America and South America qualify for PGL Antwerp Major in May publicly criticized PGL about the method that was going to be used to determine which team with a 3-2 record would qualify for the Major and which team with a 3-0 record would get Legends status.

FURIA’s CEO Jaime Pádua claimed on Twitter that the teams tried to resolve the issue internally with PGL, but the tournament organizer refused to address the problem. After the discussion was made public, though, PGL introduced a best-of-three decider bracket for the three teams with a 3-2 record in the Americas RMR.

Due to the Bulchoz rule, RMR won't have a decider match to define which team (3-0) will get the legend spot (only 1 slot for Americas).



Also, two 3-2 teams will not make it through the Major based on the teams they played against before.



We should raise attention on this. — FURIA jaimepadua (@jaimepadua) April 6, 2022

Needless to say, Complexity agrees with this 100% and has raised it upon deaf ears with the organisers.



Its absurd to us that top 16 vs top 24 at the major is decided essentially randomly – especially with awful seeding.



And then for 3 tied teams and only 1 goes to major… Wow https://t.co/Uzkkhv0UG2 — Graham Pitt (@messioso) April 6, 2022

📘RMR RULES UPDATE📢



[SWISS FORMAT]



When the RMR advances 6 teams, to eliminate two of the 3-2 teams:



(a) Play a best-of-3 decider for the bottom-seeded teams (teams #2 and #3).

(b) Play a best-of-3 decider between the winner of (a) and team #1.



(1/2) — PGL (@pglesports) April 7, 2022

PGL will use the Bucholz system to determine the seeding of the Swiss system format in place for Americas RMR, but additionally, the Bucholz system would also determine which team with a 3-2 record would qualify for the Major. The teams pointed out that this method was particularly flawed, as teams who faced higher-seed opponents would have an advantage.

This is just one of the changes the teams requested. PGL has yet to implement a best-of-three decider bracket for the two teams with a 3-0 record. The PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR will be played from April 11 to 14 and the tournament organizer may update the rules once more should the backlash continues.