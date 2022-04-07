PGL updates Antwerp Major Americas RMR format following backlash

PGL, the tournament organizer in charge of the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of the year, has changed the format of the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for the Antwerp Major today.
The change comes after various teams taking part in the competition that will see six teams from North America and South America qualify for PGL Antwerp Major in May publicly criticized PGL about the method that was going to be used to determine which team with a 3-2 record would qualify for the Major and which team with a 3-0 record would get Legends status.
FURIA’s CEO Jaime Pádua claimed on Twitter that the teams tried to resolve the issue internally with PGL, but the tournament organizer refused to address the problem. After the discussion was made public, though, PGL introduced a best-of-three decider bracket for the three teams with a 3-2 record in the Americas RMR.
PGL will use the Bucholz system to determine the seeding of the Swiss system format in place for Americas RMR, but additionally, the Bucholz system would also determine which team with a 3-2 record would qualify for the Major. The teams pointed out that this method was particularly flawed, as teams who faced higher-seed opponents would have an advantage.
This is just one of the changes the teams requested. PGL has yet to implement a best-of-three decider bracket for the two teams with a 3-0 record. The PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR will be played from April 11 to 14 and the tournament organizer may update the rules once more should the backlash continues.