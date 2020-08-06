North reportedly in talks with Lekr0

Danish CS:GO team North is negotiating with Swedish rifler Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson from Ninjas in Pyjamas to potentially replace Kjaerbye, who left North last month, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

North is allegedly the second Danish team to try to sign Lekr0. MAD Lions reportedly attempted to acquire Lekr0 to replace Lukas “Bubzkji” Andersen last month, but Lekr0 reportedly turned MAD Lions’ offer down and the deal between NiP and MAD Lions collapsed. It’s unclear, however, if the deal failed because of North’s interest in Lekr0.

The 27-year-old has been on NiP’s bench since May when he was replaced by Hampus Poser after leading the Ninjas for almost two years. It’s expected that Lekr0 will return to his original role as a rifler and will leave the in-game leader days behind on his new team.

Lekr0 would suit North’s need since Kjaerbye was one of their best players in terms of fragging, a function that Lekr0 did well in the past on teams such as Fnatic and GODSENT. It’s unknown if North would have to change its in-game communication from Danish to English, though, if they sign Lekr0.

North hasn’t been particularly good in 2020. They’ve only reached one semifinal at DreamHack Open Anaheim in February.

They didn’t finish among the top five in both of the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and are one place below qualifying for the ESL One Rio Major in November. With a roster change, North would fall one position in the rankings.