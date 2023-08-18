New CS2 leak claims 2 classic maps are finally coming to the game

Inferno and Train—two of the most popular Counter-Strike maps ever—could be added to CS2 soon, according to a fresh leak from Aug. 17.

The information comes from reputable CS2 leaker Aquarius. The data miner is assuming Inferno and Train will be added to CS2 based on recent changes made to the “gamemodes.txt” file. We have already seen the new looks of both maps, especially Inferno, but Valve is yet to add them to the beta.

Based on the changes to the 'gamemodes.txt' file, it seems like the next Counter-Strike 2 maps are going to be de_inferno and possibly de_train. pic.twitter.com/i1o3GoD1it — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) August 18, 2023

Inferno has been a part of the Active Duty map pool in CS:GO since 2017 after it gained a revamp at the end of 2016, and is a staple in the esports scene as nearly every top team in the world is good on it. Train, on the other hand, left the Active Duty map pool in May 2021 and has not been used in professional tournaments since then due to that.

It’s likely that Train eventually comes back to the Active Duty map pool in CS2 rather than staying in the reserves group because the community and professional players love it. The map is gaining what Valve calls the “Touchstone” treatment, meaning the developers won’t be making significant changes to the CS2 port. It’s unclear what exact kind of upgrade Valve gave to Inferno, but the map looks overhauled.

Everybody is looking forward to playing Inferno on CS2 . Screenshot by Dot Esports via PDylan

The CS2 community begged Valve earlier this week to add Inferno to the beta, but the developer ended up just releasing the new version of Italy to the game in this week’s update.

Some fans and pros believe that the full launch of CS2 is getting closer than ever, but before that, Valve will likely show Train and Inferno while the game is still in closed beta.

The speculation will likely keep going until Valve says the exact release date for CS2.

