Combined CS:GO map playlist leaves CS2 players convinced launch is finally imminent

If you’re lucky enough to have been invited to Valve’s CS2 beta then we’re infinitely jealous, and now there’s even more good news for you which has some fans thinking their time to join is near.

CS2’s Aug. 17 update has combined the game’s current remastered CS:GO maps into one casual playlist. Previously only some were available at any given time, but now they’ll all be in play, and this has fans connecting the dot.

Some think this decision to offer up all of the content in one playlist is coming as Valve preps to expand CS2 for a full launch. Of course, nothing of the sort has been shared by the devs working on the project just yet, but this hasn’t stopped the hype.

IS IT HAPPENING???? — NIP CS (@NIPCS) August 17, 2023

Sounds like an appetizer before the main course. https://t.co/SCdUzzjWhg — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) August 17, 2023

Even leaker Gabe Follower, who shared news of CS2 before its initial reveal, shared a post implying the ‘main course’ could be on the way very soon. With just two weeks left of summer, this would appear to be the perfect time for the game to make its launch within the window the Valve devs had previously set.

The new playlist includes Italy, which was added this week, alongside previously introduced maps like Nuke, Dust 2, Mirage, and Overpass. Fans should expect more to be slowly rolled out along with other features to keep things fresh.

It’s worth noting that, as of Aug. 17, all of the maps and modes in CS2 right now can be played in offline mode.

While this might be the biggest takeaway for most fans from this latest update, there were a few gameplay changes made too, including reworked bullet penetration, bot takeover being enabled, and bombs no longer sinking in water.

