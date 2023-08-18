CS:GO pros are convinced they know CS2’s release date, and they might be right

After another batch of Counter-Strike 2 updates this week, some pros have begun to think they know when the game is going to be released. This wild guess might not be too far away from the truth, actually.

Pros like BIG’s mantuu and former Evil Geniuses coach Vorborg claimed on Twitter they can’t believe CS2 is releasing on Monday, Aug. 21. These posts were obviously meant more as a joke, but if Valve wanted to launch the game on a meaningful date, it actually won’t find a better one.

It’s due to the fact that CS:GO’s 11th anniversary falls on Aug. 21, which is likely the main reason behind mantuu and Vorborg’s wild speculations. There could hardly be a better occasion to release CS2 than on a date that already has a symbolic meaning to Counter-Strike‘s community.

Cant believe CS2 is coming out in 4 days 🥹 — mantuu (@m4ntuu) August 17, 2023

We would love to see the game come out so soon. It was announced on March 22, so we’ve been waiting for almost five months now, and since most of us don’t have access to the beta, we’re eager to jump into action. Yet, it still remains fairly unlikely.

The latest update added on Aug. 17 allowed beta testers to play all the maps that had already been in CS2 in the past. Most of them are available only in casual mode, though. Still, the developers haven’t tested maps like Inferno or Train yet, so more updates with these maps potentially are on their way, with the release date coming sometime in September at the earliest.

Still, we’d be delighted if Valve decided to surprise us and actually drop the game this Monday.

