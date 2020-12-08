Natus Vincere adds B1T to its CS:GO roster for BLAST Premier Fall finals

Natus Vincere has added Valeriy “⁠B1T⁠” Vakhovskiy, a 17-year-old talent from Na’Vi Junior, to the CS:GO team’s main roster for the BLAST Premier Fall finals, the organization announced today.

B1T has already been participating in the team’s practices and Na’Vi intends to use him on certain maps in the future, which is similar to what Vitality has done with Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom. The 17-year-old Ukrainian talent could make his debut for the main team against Astralis today.

“Valeriy [B1T] consistently shows a high level of play in Na’Vi Junior and is ready to try his hands at the tier-one stage,” Na’Vi said on its official website. B1T said he learned important qualities during his one-and-a-half-year stint with Na’Vi Junior and won’t miss the opportunity to prove himself.

Other tier-one teams, such as Vitality and Astralis, have been trying to work with expanded rosters in 2020 because of how daunting the CS:GO schedule is and its impact on players, including stress and burnout.

“With the correct approach, the model with a wider roster is rather successful,” Na’Vi’s head coach Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy said. “I like the idea of refining players for certain maps. In a long run, it will strengthen our roster.”

It’s unknown at this point who B1T will replace on certain maps, but everything points toward flamie, who hasn’t been playing as well as s1mple, electronic, and Perfecto, and Boombl4 is the in-game leader of the team.