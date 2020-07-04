N0thing’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert is one of the most experienced CS:GO professional players from North America.

The start of his career dates back to 2007, and his talents quickly landed him a spot in one of the most iconic organizations in esports, Evil Geniuses. After he departed from the team, n0thing slowly transitioned over CS:GO, where he became one of the key members of Cloud9’s iconic team, featuring shroud, in 2014. The squad won the ESL Pro League Season Four and brought home the first major victory for its region in eight years.

Cloud9 decided to mix things up within the team in 2017, and n0thing was benched in the process. Though it seemed like bad news for the fans at first, he started streaming full-time, which allowed countless CS:GO enthusiasts to watch and learn from him.

If you’re looking to adopt n0thing’s playstyle, then copying his settings can be a great start. His settings will make you understand his in-game motions better while also saving you some time since most professional players spend hours to make their settings as efficient as possible.

Here’s n0thing full list of mouse, crosshair, and video settings for CS:GO.

N0things’s mouse settings

Though playing with a lower sensitivity can feel off at first, it’s one of the most effective ways to have a precise aim. You’ll have to move your arm or hand more to make up for it, but tracking enemies will become much more comfortable.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 eDPI 800 Polling Rate 500 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration 0 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 [Logitech G 100S]

N0thing’s video settings

Resolution 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Refresh Rate 240 Hz [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE]

Crosshair settings

To use n0thing’s crosshair settings, you can simply copy and paste the following commands into your console. Pressing enter will change your crosshair, but will not alter your current crosshair setting values.

Console changes can be temporary, however. You can also paste these commands into your “config.cfg” which you can find under your “Userdata/SteamID” folder. Here’s how you can pinpoint its location.

cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255;

N0thing’s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings can be essential if you’re looking to gain more screen space. Following commands adjust how much you can take on the screen and slightly reduce it to allow you to have better visibility.

Like n0thing’s crosshair settings, you can also paste them either on your console, config, or autoexec file.