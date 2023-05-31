MIBR CS:GO reportedly offers nearly $300K for Fluxo star

MIBR has made a $280,000 offer to acquire Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves from Fluxo, according to a report by HLTV’s vertical Dust 2 Brasil on May 31.

Lucaozy is being targeted by several Brazilian CS:GO teams heading into Counter-Strike 2‘s release this summer but MIBR is close to signing him from Fluxo, according to Dust 2 Brasil. The two organizations are reportedly in talks but it’s unclear if the deal will be finalized despite the money MIBR offered. This is because Fluxo paid around $329,000 to buy Lucaozy out of his contract with Sharks in August 2022 and already offered him a new contract with a higher salary, according to Dust 2 Brasil.

Lucaozy has been on MIBR’s radar since the end of 2022 but he preferred to stay with Fluxo for the 2023 season, according to one of MIBR’s coaches Renato “nak” Nakano in January. Should MIBR buy him from Fluxo now, he’d likely replace Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia, who was moved to the bench on May 31. Lucaozy is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Brazil and is currently Fluxo’s most valuable asset in CS esports.

Should the transfer of Lucaozy to MIBR come to fruition, this could be the start of a big shuffle in the Brazilian scene. The South American country has lost its relevancy this year following lackluster results at the BLAST Paris Major in May and almost every big organization in the CS scene is looking to make changes.

FURIA, the No. 1 team in Brazil since 2019, reportedly contacted Imperial on May 29 to sign FalleN for the rest of the 2023 season. If you wish to stay updated on all relevant roster changes coming in the next months, follow our live CS roster tracker.

