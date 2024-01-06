Major-winning Brazilian CS:GO core reunites for CS2 with O Plano

Does anyone still remember the almighty Brazilian squad at Luminosity Gaming and SK Gaming from 2016? The team that won both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Majors that year, announcing to the world that Brazil was a force to be reckoned with? Well, that core squad is back—mostly.

Brazilian organization O Plano, founded by Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, has announced its return to Counter-Strike 2 on Jan. 5 after a short hiatus with a project titled “The Plan.” This time, the org takes to the server with Brazilian CS royalty in the form of Lincoln “fnx” Lau, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo. Ricardo “boltz” Prass rounds out the roster with kNgV- taking the reins as captain.

Three of the five Brazilians who reached CS glory with LG and SK return with O Plano. Photo via MLG

This means the LG and SK core, outside of its mastermind in-game leader Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and hall of fame rifler Marcelo “coldzera” David, is back and ready to take on the new school—but can we expect the likes of a Major win or a solid finish at a tier one event? It’s highly unlikely.

KNgV-‘s previous version of O Plano didn’t leave the country last year, with the squad unable to post any results domestically throughout a turbulent 2023 which began with the departure of veteran coach Wilton “zews” Prado. The roster made it to October, with O Plano pulling the plug in November after a spate of early exits in the lower tier of Brazilian CS.

While this is far from the same lineup O Plano fielded through 2023, it’s the recent activity (or lack thereof) of the players that worries fans. Only kNgV- and boltz recorded any time on the server last year with fnx and fer yet to record a single official in CS2.

TACO, on the other hand, dabbled in a return to competition with Seleção do BT after announcing he’d be taking a short break in March to “decide about my next steps.” In any case, the lineup certainly doesn’t lack experience but must first break through a tough domestic scene before it can even think about a Major appearance.

We’ll get a good look at O Plano in just a couple of days with the squad embarking on their journey to the PGL Copenhagen Major via the RMR qualifiers, beginning Jan. 8.