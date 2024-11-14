All Train callouts in CS2

The day that many Counter-Strike 2 players awaited has finally come. On Nov. 13, Valve released Train for the game, a classic map that has been overhauled both graphics and gameplay-wise with many callouts you need to know.

Recommended Videos

With CS2 being over a year old by the time Train launched, the map brought a much-needed breath of fresh air. The iconic battleground has been teased by the developer on numerous occasions. In fact, it was even included in the original trailers for the new version of the game. Luckily, we can finally dive into the map ourselves.

The map has seen significant changes on both Sites, which so far have been met with mixed reactions from players. After being modified, Train also needs new callouts. We did our best to analyze the map and name each fresh spot properly while also keeping the old callouts when possible.

Train map and all callouts in CS2

There are a bunch of callouts. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

The new CS2 Train is quite different from the version we know from CS:GO. Both sites have been heavily reworked, with both Heaven and Pop-Dog ladder removed. When it comes to the former, players can no longer climb upwards, but a little corner down on the ground is still there to hide. Pop-Dog has been replaced with a new corridor we’ve decided to name Underpass for the time being.

Additionally, the train setup on both sites is also changed. A and B now contain two huge open spaces in front of A Doors and Back Site, respectively. This makes rotating on the sites a bit more difficult, unless you can use Smoke or Incendiary Grenades to block enemy vision.

In case you’re new to Train or just want to remind yourself about the details of specific callouts, here’s each of them thoroughly explained.

T Spawn – This is self-explanatory; it’s where the terrorists start each round.

– This is self-explanatory; it’s where the terrorists start each round. CT Spawn – Similarly, this is where counter-terrorists begin each round.

– Similarly, this is where counter-terrorists begin each round. T Stairs – Stairs straight from the T Spawn to Kitchen, Showers, Underpass and B Halls. A pivotal position in terms of rotating to the B Site.

– Stairs straight from the T Spawn to Kitchen, Showers, Underpass and B Halls. A pivotal position in terms of rotating to the B Site. Kitchen – A place above T Stairs from which you can watch over the latter position and catch any rushing or rotating players.

– A place above T Stairs from which you can watch over the latter position and catch any rushing or rotating players. Showers – In CS:GO they had bigger role since they were connected to Pop-Dog. With the removal of the ladder, they aren’t that significant, but you can still throw grenades from there to A Site.

– In CS:GO they had bigger role since they were connected to Pop-Dog. With the removal of the ladder, they aren’t that significant, but you can still throw grenades from there to A Site. Underpass – A new location in CS2’s Train. It’s a corridor below Showers that leads to Electrical, replacing Pop-Dog.

– A new location in CS2’s Train. It’s a corridor below Showers that leads to Electrical, replacing Pop-Dog. B Halls – Nothing changed here. A pivotal place for both sides to fight for B-Site control.

– Nothing changed here. A pivotal place for both sides to fight for B-Site control. Upper B – A corridor in the southwest part of the map, from which you can overlook almost the whole B Site.

– A corridor in the southwest part of the map, from which you can overlook almost the whole B Site. B Ramp – The main corridor for terrorists to enter B Site. It’s easy to Smoke or Molotov off, and it’s often overlooked by at least one player.

– The main corridor for terrorists to enter B Site. It’s easy to Smoke or Molotov off, and it’s often overlooked by at least one player. B Ladder – Ladder leading to Upper B and B Halls.

– Ladder leading to Upper B and B Halls. B Site – A train where you can plant the explosive on B.

– A train where you can plant the explosive on B. Blue – One of the trains on B Site, on which you can climb upon.

– One of the trains on B Site, on which you can climb upon. B Red – Another train on B Site. It blocks off view from Connector and CT Spawn, becoming a key part of the Site for CTs.

– Another train on B Site. It blocks off view from Connector and CT Spawn, becoming a key part of the Site for CTs. Orange – Fourth and last train on B Site. Key for players trying to move from Catwalk to Upper B and the other way around.

– Fourth and last train on B Site. Key for players trying to move from Catwalk to Upper B and the other way around. Catwalk – In CS:GO, it was a walk from Headshot to Upper B. Now with additional structures between these two, you need to jump over to Orange if you want to make that route.

– In CS:GO, it was a walk from Headshot to Upper B. Now with additional structures between these two, you need to jump over to Orange if you want to make that route. Headshot – An elevated position which allows CTs to guard the CT side. Named so because the enemies could only see your head in CS:GO if you camped there.

– An elevated position which allows CTs to guard the CT side. Named so because the enemies could only see your head in CS:GO if you camped there. Back Site – An open space on the B Site, allowing for easy rotations for CTs, but also making them vulnerable and without cover in the process.

– An open space on the B Site, allowing for easy rotations for CTs, but also making them vulnerable and without cover in the process. Connector – Arguably the most important part of the map. It connects both Sites.

– Arguably the most important part of the map. It connects both Sites. Old Heaven – A small hideout behind A Site. In the past it had a ladder upstairs towards Heaven, but it was removed in CS2.

– A small hideout behind A Site. In the past it had a ladder upstairs towards Heaven, but it was removed in CS2. Electrical – A small electrical box that allows players to hide behind it. Pivotal in numerous situations.

– A small electrical box that allows players to hide behind it. Pivotal in numerous situations. A Main – The main entrances to the A Site for Terrorists.

– The main entrances to the A Site for Terrorists. Olof – A position named after former pro olofmeister. It’s a box close to the wall that allows for cheeky plays if given the chance.

– A position named after former pro olofmeister. It’s a box close to the wall that allows for cheeky plays if given the chance. Hell – A small area next to Yellow, it allows both Sites to control A2 or A Main.

– A small area next to Yellow, it allows both Sites to control A2 or A Main. A Doors – The CS:GO version of Train had a few options to enter the A Site from CT Stairs. In CS2 it has been narrowed to one, wide A Doors.

– The CS:GO version of Train had a few options to enter the A Site from CT Stairs. In CS2 it has been narrowed to one, wide A Doors. A Red – A key train on the A Site, placed similarly to the CS:GO version.

– A key train on the A Site, placed similarly to the CS:GO version. Yellow – Similarly, important part of the A Site. This time around, though, you can’t climb it from A2 side, only from A Site.

– Similarly, important part of the A Site. This time around, though, you can’t climb it from A2 side, only from A Site. A Site – A place where you plant explosives on A.

– A place where you plant explosives on A. A1 – Main, vast corridor allowing for rotates from A Doors to CT Tunnel or CT Spawn.

– Main, vast corridor allowing for rotates from A Doors to CT Tunnel or CT Spawn. CT Tunnel – Like T Stairs, key area for CTs rotations.

– Like T Stairs, key area for CTs rotations. A2 – Main defense area for CTs since it guards the entrance to the A Site from Ivy.

– Main defense area for CTs since it guards the entrance to the A Site from Ivy. Ivy – A long corridor between A2 and Pigeon.

– A long corridor between A2 and Pigeon. Pigeon – it earned its name due to pigeon-like shape in CS:GO. An area in front of Ivy that Terrorists will often occupy.

– it earned its name due to pigeon-like shape in CS:GO. An area in front of Ivy that Terrorists will often occupy. Alley – Area connecting T Spawn and Pigeon.

– Area connecting T Spawn and Pigeon. Dumpster – Area in front of T Spawn, from which numerous grenades can be set up on the A Site.

– Area in front of T Spawn, from which numerous grenades can be set up on the A Site. CT Stairs – Main stairs leading the CTs to important areas like A Doors and Ivy.

Keep in mind, several of these callouts were taken from CS:GO since many of them haven’t changed. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. In terms of new areas like Underpass and Old Heaven, we gave it new names ourselves. However, with Train just entering CS2, some players may start calling those spots out differently. We’ll update our list if we find out there are more popular alternatives for specific spots.

The map will likely replace one of the seven battlegrounds currently in the tournament map pool. If we were to take a guess, we’d say it’s bound to happen after the conclusion of the Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major, which is scheduled for Nov. 30–Dec. 15.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy