‘My future is uncertain’: CS:GO legend to miss Paris Major should his team qualify

Brazilian CS:GO legend TACO’s future is unknown despite the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major qualifiers being right around the corner.

Epitacio “TACO” de Melo announced on March 14 via Twitlonger that his “future is uncertain even to myself and [he’s] taking the necessary time to recover and decide about my next steps.” He also revealed that he won’t be helping 00Nation qualify for the upcoming French Major and in the tournament itself, should they advance.

At the same time, the player underlined this doesn’t point to him leaving CS:GO or 00Nation by any means. “I’m taking care of myself, improving, learning, so I can direct not only my life to the right place, but any decision that I will have to take in the future regarding my career,” he wrote.

TACO has been a part of 00 Nation since July 2022, but the team has struggled at LAN events in its history. Although they did make a surprise run at ESL Pro League Season 17 last week and qualified for playoffs, TACO did not participate in that event, with Leonardo “n9xtz” Santos replacing him.

This positive result from 00 Nation could be what made TACO stay in the back for a meanwhile and focus on himself.

Still, de Melo is a legendary CS:GO player, who was part of the historic Luminosity/SK Gaming lineup back in 2016 and 2017, and claimed two back-to-back Majors. Back then the team was dominating the scene, securing numerous other titles in the meantime, creating the “Luminosity/SK era.”

00 Nation will continue their rivalry at EPL S17, and then begin the efforts to qualify for the Paris Major via Americas RMR, which begins on April 5 in Monterrey, Mexico.