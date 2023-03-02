The 17th edition of the ESL Pro League features 32 CS:GO teams from Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania, but only half of them will reach the playoffs and fight in the single-elimination bracket after the triple-elimination group stage is over.

ESL has distributed the 32 teams across four groups and the group stage will be played over four weeks, ending on Sunday, March 19. The top four CS:GO teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs. The group winners will qualify straight to the quarterfinals, while the runners-up advance to the round of 12, and the third and fourth-placed squads have to play in the round of 16. All the group stage matches are taking place in Malta, Europe at ESL’s studio and so will the playoff matches.

The playoffs of ESL Pro League season 17 will kick off on Tuesday, March 21, and end on Sunday, March 26 with the best-of-five grand finals. The winner will earn $200,000 and secure a spot at IEM Cologne 2023 and BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

Here are all of the teams that qualified for the ESL Pro League season 17 playoffs. We’ll update this article throughout the competition, as well as the scores, schedule, and brackets of the tournament.

All CS:GO teams qualified for ESL Pro League season 17 playoffs