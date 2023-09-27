Brazilian CS:GO legend is returning to pro play just in time for CS2

Brazilian Counter-Strike veteran TACO is gearing up for a return to active play, today announcing his intentions to compete professionally once more on the eve of Counter-Strike 2’s launch.

The two-time CS:GO Major winner is ready to plug in the mouse and keyboard once, declaring as much on Twitter on Sept. 26. TACO previously helped establish the era of Brazilian dominance in 2016 with the Luminosity and SK lineups—and it seems he wants to do it again.

The all-star Brazilian hasn’t disclosed what line-up he’ll be a part of just yet. But, with the South American region struggling to make it beyond the top 15 in HLTV’s rankings, he’ll likely be a valuable asset to many rosters.

🇺🇸 After some time off, I’m here to announce that I’m ready to my return! Thank you everyone for the support and messages.



See you soon! pic.twitter.com/hoFqZKJCrd — Epitácio de Melo (@TACOCS) September 26, 2023

TACO previously donned the 00NATION jersey prior to the organization’s European transition. He was shifted to the bench by the CS:GO org in March of this year and sat there for seven months before his eventual release.

The ex-00NATION support has a deep history in CS:GO spanning eight years. TACO was involved in multiple top-tier rosters including Luminosity, SK Gaming, and Team Liquid.

His return could be sooner than we think too; Valve has hinted at the Source 2 overhaul’s global launch multiple times over the past week, with many expecting the update to arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The biggest hint came in the form of a Twitter background change only yesterday, though nothing has been officially locked in.

TACO isn’t the only pro coming back either. Players like f0rest and Xyp9x have also announced their intention to climb back into the top tiers of pro Counter-Strike recently.

