Latest CS2 Patch Notes: All Fixes and Updates

Counter-Strike 2 has released, and with it comes some fixes and updates from the limited test mode that was available to players.

In a lighthearted moment, the Valve developers have decided that the chickens that infest the maps can now fall off Vertigo. Previously, they’d just walk up to the edge, but now they can full sprint off of it like a failed run-boost. There’s also another bell on Inferno, giving players another opportunity to annoy their teammates with incessant noise.

For a more serious change, Wingman, the two-vs-two mode of the game, has been added. Additionally, there are penalties for those who queue with cheaters, and high-ranked players can no longer queue with lower-ranked players. Both of these changes are sure to be beloved by the competitive-minded community. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a change to the left-hand model, which players were clamoring for.

Weekly drops have been replaced by the Care Package system, allowing players to choose between four different rewards once a week. Possibly the biggest update for competitive players is the demo viewer is back: Matches can now be reviewed, just like in CS:GO. The update was announced in a Valve blogpost titled “Welcome Home.”

Here is the full list of patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is now available and free to play

Season One of Premier has begun

Gameplay

Enabled Competitive matchmaking

Enabled Wingman matchmaking

Enabled Private Matchmaking

Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players

Improved player-against-player movement collision

Improved consistency of bullet penetration

Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke

Molotov fire now floats above the water

Fixed character ambient occlusion being visible through walls

C4 bomb lights don’t reflect through walls

Fixed some rare cases of viewmodel lighting corruption

Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player’s height above the ground

Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch

Fixed Famas reloading too early

Chickens can finally fall off Vertigo

Sound

Added the new CS2 default music kit

Added new audio customization settings

Various mix tweaks and adjustments

Various bug fixes related to music kits

Updated the game startup sound

Added background ambience to main menu scenes

Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function

Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations

Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged, causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations

Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes

Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs

Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound

First person damage sounds are now more impactful

Removed several legacy audio convars that existed in CS:GO but never had an effect in CS2

Animation

Adjusted character additive lean animation

Adjusted jump animation, particularly when repeatedly jumping

Adjusted jiggle-peeking animation

Adjusted animated character head position relative to camera position

Added bullet belt to negev

Reduced foot sliding when carrying slower weapons

Fixed character momentarily standing during crouch-planting animation

Fixed incorrect viewmodel deploy speeds

Fixed pops in some weapon inspect animations

Inspecting weapons may now interrupt deploy animation

Matchmaking

When one or more party members get convicted of cheating and are permanently banned, all their associates will be penalized with loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating

In Premier, players with a very high established CS Rating are not allowed to party with accounts that do not have an established CS Rating

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

Adjusted vertical audio occlusion boundaries in Nuke and Vertigo

Added an extra bell in Inferno

Casual and Deathmatch maps are now separated into multiple map groups

Miscellaneous

CS:GO Players who started playing more than a week ago will receive a commemorative CS:GO coin and CS:GO Music Kit

Added Store tab to main menu

Enabled all interactions with inventory items

Replaced weekly drops with a weekly Care Package. Choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti

Added demo playback support

Added the ability to favorite and shuffle loadout items

Added new item icons

Office and Vertigo are available as main menu scenery

Various updates for weapon finishes, including fixing overly strong wear on several Custom Paint Job finishes

Reworked Phoenix Street Soldier balaclava texture to resolve visibility issues

Enabled animated eyes on agent character models

Game clients running in workshop tools mode are not allowed to connect to VAC secure game servers

Added a new help system featuring contextually relevant guides and information. Guides include gray scale value ranges for alpha channel masking, paint-by-number mask color assignments based on current finish type, and more

Removed dynamic props from solid color inspect backgrounds

