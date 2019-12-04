KRIMZ drops 44 kills against MIBR in regulation, sets a new record for big CS:GO LAN events

Fnatic’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson broke the all-time record number of kills in regulation at a major CS:GO tournament today.

The Swedish rifler had 44 frags in regulation against MIBR on Dust II at the ESL Pro League season 10 finals. The previous record was Nikola “NiKo” Kovač’s 40-bomb against Team Liquid at the ECS season four finals in December 2017.

But KRIMZ’s outstanding performance wasn’t enough to carry Fnatic to the victory. The veteran finished with 47 kills in total and Fnatic still lost 19-16 to MIBR.

FNATIC on Twitter 47 kills for the map. 44 kills in regulation time. @Krimz breaks every LAN record and still loses on Dust2. #ESLProLeague

Despite KRIMZ’s best efforts, the rest of Fnatic didn’t contribute to the fragging department. Maikil “Golden” Selim had the most frags after KRIMZ with 22 kills, which is still poor considering that 35 rounds were played. On MIBR’s side, Epitacio “TACO” de Melo led the scoreboard with 30 kills. Oddly, both support players from each team shined in this game.

This isn’t the first time that KRIMZ has pulled off a crazy performance in 2019, though. The veteran dropped 26 kills in the first half against G2 earlier this year at DreamHack Masters Malmö in October. He finished that game with 35 frags, 175.9 ADR, and a 2.82 rating.

Fnatic still have to play the third map against MIBR today, however. The loser will be eliminated from the ESL Pro League season 10 finals.