KRIMZ helps Fnatic eliminate G2 from DreamHack Masters Malmö

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson had one of the best individual performances at a big CS:GO LAN tournament in 2019 today.

The veteran was unstoppable and led Fnatic to a 2-0 win over G2 Esports at DreamHack Masters Malmö, eliminating G2 from the tournament.

Fnatic demolished G2 on Inferno, 16-4. KRIMZ had 16 kills while Jesper “JW” Wecksell top-fragged with 22 kills.

KRIMZ’s unreal performance came during the second map. The rifler got 26 kills in the first half and finished the map with 35 frags, 175.9 ADR, and a 2.82 rating. With a performance of this caliber, Fnatic easily won again, 16-5. KRIMZ’s best play was an ace with the MAC-10, denying G2’s retake.

KRIMZ’s 175.9 ADR on this map is the third-highest ADR of all time, according to HLTV. He’s just behind Egor “flamie” Vasilev’s 180.4 ADR at the ELEAGUE Boston Major 2018 and close to Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel’s 176.4 ADR at ESL One Cologne 2016.

KRIMZ was voted the ninth-best player in the world by HLTV last year, but he hasn’t been showing the same form in 2019. Fnatic haven’t won a big tournament this year.

This is the Swedes’ first tournament with their new (but old) lineup. The organization brought Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and Maikil “Golden” Selim back in September. They’re going to need more performances like KRIMZ’s today if they want to make a deep run at DreamHack Masters Malmö.

G2 were also playing their first tournament with a new lineup and didn’t impress much with Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač. It’ll most likely take some time before they start achieving good results since Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and Audric “JaCkz” Jug are communicating on an English-speaking team for the first time in their careers.

Fnatic will return to action tomorrow when they play against FURIA at 8:40am CT.