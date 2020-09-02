KennyS’ CS:GO settings

Max Miceli
Photo via DreamHack

G2 Esports’ AWPer KennyS has been one of the most successful CS:GO players since the game’s release in 2012.

As a gamer who’s been in the mix since the game’s launch, he knows the ins and outs of the game. He’s also won more prize money and accomplished more professionally than most could imagine.

While most of his achievements came during top-tier tournaments between 2015 and 2017, he proved earlier this year that he still has what it takes to keep up by helping G2 Esports take second place in the Intel Extreme Master XIV World Championship in March.

If you want to know what it takes to become an established CS:GO player, there aren’t too many other people who you could turn to that would give you better advice. KennyS’ skill combined with his longevity make him a gamer worth aspiring to be like. 

Here are KennyS’ CS:GO mouse and video settings.

KennyS’ mouse settings

DPI
400		Sens
2.2		eDPI
880
Zoom Sens
1.0		Windows Sens
6		Mouse Acceleration
On

KennyS’ video settings

Global Shadow Quality
High		Texture Detail
Low		Texture Streaming
Disabled
Effect Detail
Low		Shader Detail
Low		Boost Player Contrast
Enabled
Multicore Rendering
Enabled		FXAA Anti-Aliasing
Disabled		Texture Filtering Mode
Trilinear
Wait for Vertical Sync
Disabled		Motion Blur
Disabled		Multisampling Anti-Aliasing
None

KennyS’ srosshair

Alpha
200		Color
4		Dot
0
Gap
-2		Size
3		Style
1
Usealpha
1		Thickness
1		Draw outline
1
Sniper Width
1