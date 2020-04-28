Kassad leaves 100 Thieves

Head coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović has parted ways with 100 Thieves’ CS:GO team, the organization announced today.

This ends the Serbian coach’s second stint with the core of jks, AZR, and jkaem. Kassad linked up with these players in October 2018 when the team was still on Renegades and helped them make several deep runs in tier-one championships, most notably the semifinals of the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019.

“After extensive discussions, we’ve mutually agreed to part ways with our CS:GO head coach, kassad,” 100 Thieves said. “We appreciate his work with the squad over the past few years and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

After extensive discussions, we’ve mutually agreed to part ways with our CS:GO Head Coach, Kassad. We appreciate his work with the squad over the past few years and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/PlkpD8Xwtb — 100 Thieves Live (@100ThievesLive) April 28, 2020

Kassad’s second stint with the Australian players was more successful than the first time he coached them between 2017 and 2018. The team improved after acquiring Gratisfaction and liazz and has become a top-10 CS:GO team in the world.

Since the start of 2020, however, 100 Thieves have had mixed results. The Aussies had early exits at BLAST Premier Spring Series and ESL Pro League season 11 North America. Their best result so far was reaching the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice in February.

It’s unknown if 100 Thieves will add another coach in the near future, but they have a strong option in Chet “ImAPet” Singh, who recently left Evil Geniuses.

As for kassad, he’s regarded as one of the best coaches in the scene by CS:GO analysts and shouldn’t be jobless for long if he chooses to remain in the competitive scene.